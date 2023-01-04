Which Roseanne character is returning to The Conners season 5?

The upcoming episode of The Conners on Wednesday, Jan. 11 (at 8/7c) will feature the return of Lobo Lounge bully Bobo. He previously appeared on season 1 of Roseanne in an episode titled 'Dan's Birthday Bash'.

Eric Allan Kramer will return as Bobo in The Conners (Image via ABC)

Bobo is portrayed by American actor Eric Allan Kramer and has appeared in many feature films and television programs including True Romance and Robin Hood: Men in Tights and is also known for his performances as Thor in The Incredible Hulk Returns.

Fans of Roseanne will remember Bobo as the bully who got involved in a fistfight with Dan on his birthday. Dan Ko'd Bobo and the couple fled the scene.

Bobo and William H. Macy both return in the same week of The Conners

William H. Macy as Smitty Cusamano in The Conners (Image via ABC)

Bobo's return and Smitty Cusamano's arrival on the show both takes place in the same week. Cusamano, played by William H. Macy, is a former classmate of Dan, Louise, and Jackie who left Lanford and returned rich and successful. He returned to his hometown to attend the funeral of a beloved teacher with his former classmates.

Many more classmates of Dan's showed up at the funeral and it's speculated that the upcoming episodes of the show will involve Dan and his old friends. Bobo's fitting in the plotline for the time being hasn't been revealed yet.

Given how well-known the first season of Roseanne was, Bobo's presence in The Conners is a fantastic attempt at nostalgia. Despite the character's brief appearance, he is unquestionably one of the finest guests to have been on the show. He poked fun at Roseanne's weight and got punched in the face.

Not knowing too much about Bobo is more interesting and this gives the creator the to mold the character the way they want to. It would be fun to see how his life has been since the brawl and if he has changed or is still the same bully.

Since Roseanne's passing, every character on the show has been coping with the loss in their own way with Dan getting his own arc. With the inclusion of these classic characters, the creators keep the memory of Roseanne even after her death.

In the series premiere in October 2018, it was revealed that Roseanne Conner died from an opioid overdose.

What is The Conners about?

The Conners is the sequel to the hit sitcom Roseanne that first aired in 1988. It first aired on October 16, 2018 and is currently airing its fifth season on ABC.

The show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilber, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, Maya Lynne Robinson and Jay R. Ferguson and deals with the family's problems after the passing of Roseanne.

The IMDB description of the show reads:

"Follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death."

The series is produced by Werner Entertainment, with Bruce Helford serving as the showrunner. Tom Werner, Tony Hernandez, Sara Gilbert, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Bruce Helford serve as their executive producers.

It was developed by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan.

