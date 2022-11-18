''Bev is back'': Twitter thrilled as Estelle Parsons returns to The Conners in new Thanksgiving episode

The Conners is a long-running, highly engaging and fan-favorite sitcom sequel to ABC's popular sitcom Roseanne, and is currently in its 5th season.

In episode 8 of the season, titled, Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries, the audience witnessed the return of beloved actress Estelle Parsons. Parsons plays the role of Jackie's mother Beverly Harris.

Parsons' Beverly last appeared in the third season of The Conners. So, it's been a while since the audience saw her on the show. The 8th episode of the season, which marks Estelle Parsons' return to the sitcom, made its arrival exclusively on the ABC Network on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Ever since the episode's arrival on ABC, fans have been buzzing with joy after seeing Beverley aka Bev return to the sitcom. They have taken to Twitter to express their happiness and thrill regarding it, with one person even saying, "Bev is back."

It looks like the 94-year-old Hollywood veteran is winning hearts with her return to Season 5 of The Conners. However, her return is bitter-sweet.

Twitter is buzzing with joy after Estelle Parsons' return to ABC's The Conners

A still of Estelle Parsons (Image Via IMDb)

On the Thanksgiving special episode of The Conners Season 5, the audience saw Bev suffering from dementia. Initially, her daughter Jackie did not believe that her mother had the disease. However, when she went on to confront her once manipulative mother, she realized that it was true, as Bev was unable to recognize Jackie as her daughter.

It was quite emotional and heartfelt for the fans of the sitcom to watch. Especially when Bev was seen hugging Jackie, thinking she was a stranger. While some said that the actress "nailed it," others simply called Parsons a brilliant actor.

Dexter @DextersWildRide



To Bev!

Such a great actor and I cried.

It is quite evident that the episode took the audience on an emotion-heavy yet a joyous and heartwarming journey.

Actress Estelle Parsons was a series regular in the original series Roseanne. Over her vast-spanning career, the 94-year-old has been a part of several well-known movies, TV movies and TV series.

Learn all about Estelle Parsons' body of work as the catress recently made her return to The Conners

A still of Estelle Parsons (Image Via Wikipedia)

Apart from her character Beverly Harris in Roseanne and The Conners, Parsons is also known for her portrayal of Blanche in the 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde. She also played Calla Mackie in the 1968 movie Rachel, Rachel, Althea Gerber in the 1970 movie Watermelon Man and Mary Chessen in 1992's A Private Matter.

For her performance in Bonnie and Clyde, Parsons won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also received an Academy Award nomination for her acting performance in Rachel, Rachel.

The actress has been a part of several other notable movies, including I Never Sang for My Father, For Pete's Sake, Don't Drink the Water, I Walk the Line, For Pete's Sake, The Lemon Sisters, Boys on the Side, Looking for Richard, Diane, That Darn Cat and several others.

A still of Estelle Parsons (Image Via IMDb)

Estelle Parsons has also been a significant part of many other noteworthy TV series, entailing The DuPont Show of the Week, The Doctors and the Nurses, All in the Family, Archie Bunker's Place, American Playhouse, Touched by an Angel, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife and more.

The upcoming episode of The Conners Season 5, titled, Crumbs and Couch Surfers, is all set to make its debut on ABC on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

