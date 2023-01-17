The Conners season 5 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

The Conners is all set to return this week with a new episode on January 18, 2023. The show has managed to garner a lot of praise for its ongoing fifth season. This week's episode of the critically acclaimed sitcom will likely feature a great deal of drama, as it also marks the series' halfway point, an exciting time for any television show.

While there is little information available about the upcoming episode of The Conners, a synopsis released by the network suggests that the episode will revolve around Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and Ben Olinsky (Jay R. Ferguson).

The upcoming episode of The Conners will air on January 18, 2023, at 8.00 PM EST on ABC. Read on for more details about the show.

The Conners season 5, episode 12 synopsis: A fight and loss of videos

The previous few episodes of this Roseanne sequel have effectively accelerated the show's pace. A fight between Ben and Darlene in the upcoming episode will make Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson) feel the heat, according to the ABC synopsis.

The synopsis for The Conners season 5, episode 12 reads:

"Darlene and Ben get into a fight and ignore Becky's boundaries in the house; Dan accuses Jackie of losing all of their home videos."

The episode will also feature another major plotline involving Dan Conner (John Goodman) and Jackie Harris-Goldufski (Laurie Metcalf), with the former accusing the latter of losing their home videos. It is unclear which of the plotlines will take the center stage, but both of them should provide ample entertainment.

More about The Conners

A direct sequel and continuation of the popular Roseanne, The Conners is an American sitcom produced by Werner Entertainment, with Bruce Helford serving as showrunner. The series features many cast members from the original show along with some new ones, like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family is forced to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before. This iconic family, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., demonstrates that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything. The family grapples with issues include parenting, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The fifth season of the show will be its longest to date, and it may include some new and interesting storylines. Its sitcom format is also used to bring light to real-life situations. Sara Gilbert previously spoke about this with Whiskynsunshine, saying:

"If you have such a large platform, it’s so important to use your voice and talk about what’s going on in the world. I don’t think we directly go after every topic. It’s more when you’re talking about what’s affecting the family, you naturally are going to be dealing with what’s happening in our society, especially if you’re dealing with a family that is lower-middle class, and struggling to get by. A lot of the day-to-day issues are going to affect them."

The Conners is available on Hulu.

