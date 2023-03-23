What time will A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 air on ABC? Release date, promo, what to expect, and more

The final season of A Million Little Things has been a joy-ride. It has been a challenging season for Maggie, who we saw gracefully balance her pregnancy with her demanding job as a successful radio host. Gary had to face his own demons, and we saw him make some difficult choices about his future.

In the last episode titled Mic Drop, we saw that with the impending arrival of their baby, Maggie wraps things up at work and the men help Gary make last-minute setups in the nursery. We also saw that Regina’s efforts to help Dustin caused a rift with Rome, and Katherine, in other news, planned a surprise for Greta’s birthday.

Everything we know about A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7

Read on to learn all about the upcoming episode of the family drama.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 release date

Episode 7 of the series is scheduled for release on March 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET or 7 pm PT on ABC. For those without a cable network, it can be streamed live on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV nd can also be watched on-demand on Hulu after it airs on ABC.

Read the plot synopsis here

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 official synopsis reads as follows:

“Regina and Rome face challenges living with Walter, while Eddie cautiously navigates his friendship with Nicole. Gary reunites with a relative who provides a new perspective on the past.”

The episode has been titled Spilled Milk and from the sound of it, this episode will be a stepping-stone, paving the way for more significant revelations down the road. It will set up the stage for the finale, which is drawing near, and the journey is bound to be emotional.

Watch the promo for the upcoming installment of the show here.

Take a look at the cast

Most of the original cast members of the show will be reprising their roles for Spilled Milk. Here is the cast list:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

What is A Million Little Things all about?

The ABC feel-good series is an emotional drama that follows the lives of a group of carefree friends from Boston. They are left shocked when one of them shockingly dies and the group soon realizes the importance of cherishing their friendship and love.

A Million Little Things is created and executive produced by DJ Nash. Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz act as executive producers for the show and Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer on the series.

Coming from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, the final season will consist of a total of 13 episodes with an average runtime of 41 to 43 minutes each.

Catch new episodes of the drama released every Wednesday.

