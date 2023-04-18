A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

A Million Little Things season 5, the current and final season of the fan-favorite family drama show, is all set to arrive with a brand new episode 11. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Channel. DJ Nash has acted as the creator of the heartwarming show, which has gained quite a bit of popularity over the previous four seasons.

Followers of A Million Little Things have been quite eager to see how episode 11 of the show's final season will unfold. This comes after A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10, titled, The Salesman, saw an emotionally heavy series of incidents.

In the preceding episode, the audience witnessed Delilah reminiscing about the old days, while she put an end to an important chapter in her life. The episode also displayed Tyrell and Sophie having a heart-to-heart conversation about their future.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 has been titled Ironic

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 11 of the ABC series' final season has been titled Ironic. The show's creator DJ Nash has served as the writer for the new episode, along with Michelle Leibel. The official synopsis for season 5 episode 11, given by the ABC TV Channel, reads:

"Katherine and Greta celebrate their wedding in spite of several setbacks; Regina faces tough competition; Maggie and Gary navigate parenting decisions."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints about what the upcoming episode has in store for them. The episode is set to feature an enticing set of incidents as viewers will see Greta and Katherine celebrating their wedding in a beautiful ceremony despite all the obstacles they had to overcome.

The new episode will also showcase Regina coming face-to-face with a difficult competition. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also see Gary and Maggie navigating through important parenting decisions.

Take a closer look at the A Million Little Things season 5 cast list

A Million Little Things @AMillionABC #AMillionLittleThings Sundays are for family, and you'll always be a part of this family Sundays are for family, and you'll always be a part of this family ❤️ #AMillionLittleThings https://t.co/v5p1qGJQ4s

The promising cast members for the ABC series' final season include:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

The fifth and final season of the popular and arresting drama show was first released on the ABC TV Network on February 8, 2023. DJ Nash, Brian Morewitz, Aaron Kaplan, Terrence Coli, Dana Honor, David Marshall Grant, Marshall Boone and James Griffiths have all acted as executive producers for the show.

The official description of the show, released by ABC Channel reads:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

Don't forget to catch episode 11 of A Million Little Things season 5, which will make its debut on ABC this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

