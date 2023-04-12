What time will A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10 air on ABC? Release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 10 of A Million Little Things season 5, will exclusively air on the ABC TV Network on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The current season is the final season of the family drama created by DJ Nash. The upcoming episode, titled The Salesman, has been written by Terrence Coli and Katie Scheines.

Fans of A Million Little Things are quite excited for the upcoming episode as episode 9 of season 5 of the show saw some emotionally-driven incidents. Episode 9, season five of A Million Little Things was titled Father's Day and saw Gary as a new father, feeling the weight of Father's Day.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10 has been titled, The Salesman

Scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 10 of season 5 of the ABC drama show is titled The Salesman. The official synopsis for season 5's episode 10, according to ABC, reads:

"Delilah reminisces on the past as she closes a chapter; Greta weighs an offer from Katherine's mother; Sophie and Tyrell discuss the future."

The new episode will also showcase Greta getting an interesting offer from Katherine's mother that is weighing on her. Additionally, fans will also see Tyrell and Sophie have a heart-to-heart conversation about the future.

The brief official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides the audience with hints about what the new episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, the upcoming episode will take viewers on an emotionally heavy and engaging ride as they see Delilah reminisce about the old days and put an end to a chapter in her life.

Take a closer look at the A Million Little Things season 5 cast members

The cast list for the show's latest and final season entails:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

The fifth and final season of the fan-favorite family drama series first debuted on ABC on February 8, 2023. The list of executive producers for the series includes Aaron Kaplan, James Griffiths, Dana Honor, DJ Nash, and a few others. As per the brief official synopsis of the series, given by ABC:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

The series debuted its first season in 2018, and it had 17 episodes, while the second season made its debut in 2019 with 19 episodes. The third season aired in 2020 and had 18 episodes with season four of A Million Little Things, airing in 2021 with 20 episodes.

Episode 10 of A Million Little Things season 5, will make its return on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes