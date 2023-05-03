"Danielle is super thirsty": Why are RHONJ fans slamming newcomer Danielle Cabral in episode 13?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other and preparing for Teresa's wedding, while also dealing with significant issues concerning family drama, strained relationships and personal dynamics among others.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Danielle spoke to her mother about the cast trip to Ireland and expressed that the ladies were being mean to her because she called fellow newcomer Rachel a rat. She also revealed rumors about Melissa cheating on her husband to her mother, who advised her to come clean with it.

Fans, however, felt that Danielle was only making matters worse and if she had issues with coming clean with Melissa, then she shouldn't have asked Jennifer about the rumor previously in the first place. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, it has received a fair share of love and criticism from loyal fans. Season 13 of the show saw the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania.

Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral joined the cast as newcomers. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider returned as a "friend" of the ladies as well as newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Danielle talks to her mother about the Melissa rumor on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members going on with their regular lives and spending time with family and friends. Amidst the high tensions this season, some ladies focused on resolving differences, while others struggled with unwanted information.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Messes and Bridesmaid Dresses, reads:

"The ladies reflect on their Ireland trip with mixed emotions; Danielle wants to tell Melissa the gossip, but Jennifer hopes she won't until after Tre and Louie's vows; Melissa feels her relationship with Teresa has hit a wall and is ready to give up."

RHONJ newcomer Danielle sat down for a chat with her mother and reflected on the time spent by the ladies in Ireland. She expressed having a hard time during the trip and that the castmates were "mean girl times a million," which shocked her mother.

Danielle went on to explain that some of the ladies clapped back at her for calling fellow newbie Rachel a "rat" in one of the previous episodes. While she said the latter couldn't let the issue go, the newcomer also blamed Margaret for constantly attacking her.

The RHONJ star then told her mother about the all-important rumor. Margaret's former best friend Laura had previously told Teresa and Jennifer that she'd seen Melissa making out with another man in the back of the car and cheating on her husband. While the two housewives did a great job at hiding it for the entire season, Danielle ultimately got it out of Jennifer.

The newcomer explained that she was "carrying the information on her back." In a confessional, Danielle said:

"Back in Ireland, with Margaret and Rachel coming after me,...I had no time to think about what I was told and what I'm gonna do with it. Now I'm in this impossible situation I have no idea how to navigate."

The RHONJ newbie was advised by her mother to come clean with the information to Melissa.

RHONJ fans slam Danielle Cabral for potentially spreading the rumor

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They felt that if Danielle was having a hard time dealing with the rumors, she should never have heard from Jennifer. They also pointed out that her coming clean to Melissa might result in a debacle.

Some fans pointed out that Danielle shouldn't be this worried if she was the one who poked around for the information.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment nears its close, the cast is set to get into even more complicated dynamics, creating conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to find out what's more in store for them in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

