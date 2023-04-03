Did Jennifer ever want to divorce husband Bill Aydin after his affair? RHONJ star gets candid about the couple's relationship

RHONJ cast member Jennifer Aydin recently opened up about her relationship with her husband Bill Aydin during an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13. The episode saw the couple in an intense therapy session.

However, in an interview with E!, the reality star stated that she’s never thought about getting a divorce. She added that if she didn’t break up with Bill after him having an affair a decade ago, she was not going to break up after a “few hiccups over children.”

She said:

"Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work."

Jennifer and Bill got married in 2002 and have five children together, Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia. The star is yet to share additional information about her statement regarding there being "hiccups over children."

RHONJ season 13 cast member Jennifer Aydun mentioned she's never thought about getting a divorce

RHONJ season 13 star Jennifer Aydin has been open about her turbulent relationship with her husband Bill and their journey has been showcased on the Bravo show.

Jennifer recently spoke to E! about her marriage and stated that she’s never thought about getting a divorce. During the interaction, the reality star added that parents fight over children.

She said:

"If I didn’t break up with him after him having an affair, I’m definitly not going to break up with him after a little a few hiccups over the children. Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work."

She added that there are always going to be times when her husband annoys her or when she annoys him but “that’s marriage.” She added that the RHONJ couple will be together for better or for worse. Jennifer further stated that she told him that he’s stuck with her.

In a recent episode that aired on March 21, 2023, the two were seen going through an intense therapy session which left the plastic and reconstructive surgeon speechless.

During the interaction, the reality star said:

"We keep pretending everything’s OK when it’s not."

During the RHONJ season 13 episode, Bill Aydin stated that the couple needs to take small steps to get to a better place in their marriage.

In a conversation with E!, Jennifer further spoke about the viewers' reaction to the March 21 episode and added that she’s been reading comments that state that Bill is “disinterested” in her. However, she explained that he doesn’t know how to act when the cameras are around.

She said:

"He’s a medical doctor, he’s not a reality TV star. He shows up for me and he takes all of this for me."

She added that her husband is always worried about saying the wrong things and gets nervous. Jennifer said that he is a little different than she is in terms of how they are in front of the camera. The reality star throws “whatever comes out naturally” and sometimes wonders if she should have taken it down a notch when she watches the show.

Dr. Bill Aydin’s infidelity came to light during season 12 at Teresa Giudice’s pool party when Margaret brought up the decade-old affair. Until then, Jennifer had not told anyone about it. While in conversation with People on March 20, 2023, she said that it was “supposed to be in the vault” and that she hadn’t even told her mother.

RHONJ season 13 is set to air its upcoming episode this Tuesday, April 4, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

