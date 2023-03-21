RHONJ season 13 episode 7 release date, time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

It will document the cast members navigating their personal lives while dealing with a lot of complicated dynamics between them. Viewers can expect to witness multiple conflicts, confrontations, and heated arguments, creating significant drama.

Episode 7 of RHONJ will continue to document the tensions between the ladies as they navigate their dynamics. Since the beginning of the season, cast members who viewers thought had made up have again found each other in heated arguments. Rumors, scandals, marital issues, and family relationships have all taken center stage in the installment, keeping viewers hooked.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for 13 seasons and has only increased in popularity. Returning OG Housewives this installment includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. Newcomers accompanying the housewives are Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and friend Jennifer Fressler. Jackie Goldschneider made her return as a friend as well.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHONJ?

The RHONJ franchise has been known for its dramatic moments throughout the course of its run on Bravo. The ladies have had many arguments over the years and it has only become intense with each passing season. Not only the wives, but their husbands have also been a central focal point from the previous season.

The official synopsis for the episode, titled Shots and Shade, reads:

"Day one at the Jersey Shore is off to a wild start when the Gorgas' luau takes a turn for the worse; Rachel drops an arsenal of gossip, angering Marge; Frank struggles with hurt feelings over Dolores' new boundaries."

A few RHONJ preview clips released by Bravo teased a lot of drama for the upcoming episode.

Jennifer was choosing her dress for Gorgas' Luau on the Jersey Shore when she discussed her and her husband Bill Aydin's conversation with their counselor Dr. Judy. She wanted to know why her husband was silent during their therapy session.

Bill, for his part, explained that the therapist was insightful, but noted that he wanted to avoid saying anything that might be considered hurtful or inappropriate. Jennifer, however, noted that the couple kept pretending everything was okay when it wasn't.

In a confessional, the RHONJ star said:

"This is the reason we don't communicate as much as we should because when he starts talking, it's all like "Well, did you think about the situation," and that drives me nuts."

She said that it was Bill's way of not saying anything but noted that she needed her husband to put confusion "out of the window" and asked him to be supportive of his wife.

RHONJ newcomers Danielle and Rachel shopped for the Luau together.

Rachel expressed that she was grateful to her fellow newbie as they were able to "navigate the boat together," considering the dramatic dynamics between the ladies. They discussed a variety of topics, including Danielle's strained relationship with her brother, and her conversation with Margaret.

Danielle hoped that Margaret could mend fences with Jennifer. While Rachel stated how Teresa and Jennifer were asking her to be cautious with Margaret. The two newcomers discussed how Margaret's former best friend Laura came up with allegations about the star always digging up information on fellow housewives.

Rachel wondered why Danielle called Margaret "judgemental" when the latter had only been kind to the RHONJ newcomers. Meanwhile, Teresa was seen jewelry shopping for herself and her bridesmaids, as Jennifer accompanied her.

Viewers are expected to see a lot of drama play out at the Gorgas' Luau party on RHONJ. Rumors will be made public, more gossip will be spread, and information will be passed on, which will only lead to more conflicts between the cast. Viewers will have to watch and find out how it all pans out.

