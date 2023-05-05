Why did Joe and Melissa Gorga take away Antonia's Porsche? RHONJ couple details incident

Melissa Gorga, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, 2023, where she discussed many current topics related to the show. In between that, she also revealed to Radio Andy's hosts why she and her husband Joe Gorga grounded their daughter Antonia and took her Porsche.

Last August, the couple gave their daughter a Porsche for her 17th birthday. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 2. Fans have watched their daughter grow up and now she is a teenager. Her fans have always supported her family and seen her children grow into promising individuals.

While on the radio show, Melissa Gorga discussed parenting and shared her experiences. The reason Antonia and her father got into an argument was because they asked her to take her brother for snowboarding. Melissa shared this story during the conversation. The location was only 15 minutes from their home.

Antonia refused to take her brother when they asked her, which resulted in an argument between her and her father for 20 minutes. According to Melissa, Antonia's behavior was abnormal. Moreover, she also mentioned that her husband is usually a calmer parent, but in this situation, he lost it. After that, he took Antonia's keys and didn't let her drive for a week.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga gets caught in an argument between husband and daughter

Melissa Gorga's explanation also included the incident in which Antonia wanted the keys back and Joe refused to do so. Furthermore, she explained that her daughter's punishment from Joe Gorga resulted in her driving Antonia everywhere for a whole week.

As a result, she complained to Joe about this, but he didn't listen to her and told her to wait until the punishment had ended. Melissa said that this punishment showed their children that they should not cross their father, and if they do, they will face this punishment.

Furthermore, she said that her children would now think twice before doing anything since the punishment lasted for a whole week. It is evident that the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have raised their children on the show, so they don't hesitate to share all the details of their lives with the viewers, no matter how bad or how good they are.

Because Antonia Gorga is their eldest child, they make sure that they teach her all the good things and that she becomes a good example for her younger siblings. Despite not having a great relationship with Joe's side of the family, the couple still try to provide a comfortable home environment for their children.

Besides this, there is an on-and-off feud between Melissa and Joe's sister Teresa Giudice on the show. The fact that the couple didn't attend the wedding contributed to more drama.

As seen in the recent episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, Melissa Gorga appears to be on the verge of ending her relationship with Teresa.

Watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 on 9 May 2023 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, fans can stream the latest episode on Peacock the day after it airs.

