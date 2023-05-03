"She looks amazinggggg": Teresa Giudice's RHONJ reunion look leaves fans swooning

After an explosive season filled with fights and family drama, the RHONJ castmates are ready to rock the reunion stage. Bravo dropped the final looks of the season 13 cast on Tuesday, May 2, wherein all the ladies are giving Goddess vibes.

Melissa and Margaret were seen wearing deep blue cocktail dresses. Jennifer dazzled in an elegant blue dress with long sleeves. Jackie, Danielle, and Dolores looked stunning in purple dresses. Jackie went for a classic high leg slit dress while newcomers Rachel and Jennifer donned traditional satin gowns.

While RHONJ fans loved each of the unique looks, they could not keep their eyes of Teresa Giudice’ modern yellow dress with sequined embroidery at the neckline. She paired the sparkling Wade Allyn floor-length strapless sheer lace gown with her even more sparkling engagement ring and Christian Louboutin heels.

Giudice’s see through dress is further attached to a long yellow satin trail. The reality star opted not to wear a necklace with the shoulderless gown and instead adorned it with tiny shiny earrings. Priscilla DiStasio did her makeup and Lina Kidis helped her with the hair. RHONJ fans called it Teresa's "best reunion look" and added that she looked the best compared to other cast members.

RHONJ fans impressed with Teresa' looks

Bravo's RHONJ followers felt that season 13's reunion looks were the best ones that the ladies have ever donned. They praised all of them but were completely blown away by Teresa Giudice's bold yellow strapless see-through lace gown look.

Many took to Twitter to congratulate the star on her glamorous outfit. Check out some of these tweets below:

Teresa Giudice' RHONJ reunion looks throughout the seasons

Looks for season 1, 2 and 3 respectively (Images via Bravo)

Teresa was pregnant during her first-ever reunion for season 1 and wore a purple knee-length dress for the occasion, showing off her bump. She wore a bevy of purple jewel necklaces and curled her hair to match the dress.

She went for a simple look in season 2 with a strapless black and red mini dress which featured beautiful floral patterns.

The reality star went for a straight-haired look in season 3 with a blue dress that featured a large embellished flap section at the neckline.

Teresa's reunion looks for season 4, 5 and 6 respectively (Images via Bravo)

Teresa wore a beautiful green deep neckline gown, covered with beads and a flared bottom in season 4.

Once again keeping it simple and classy, Teresa wore a plain turquoise mini sequin dress for the fifth season.

She raised the bar in season 6 by wearing a floor-length gold metallic cowl-neck gown and similarly did not disappoint her fans in season 7 reunion by wearing a gorgeous black shoulderless gown with flair at the bottom.

Teresa's dresses in RHONJ season 7, 8, 9 and 10 reunion (Images via Bravo)

Teresa wore a navy blue crystal gown with a thigh-high slit for the season 8 reunion.

She wore dramatic rose gold gowns in season 9 and 10, complete with crystals and feathers respectively. The star wore a white wrap dress in season 11 with a high slit and pretty white heels.

She kept it easy in season 12 with a Jovani mirrored jumpsuit that featured a deep plunging neckline.

Teresa kept it cool in season 11 and 12 reunion looks (Images via Bravo)

Bravo has not declared an official air date for RHONJ season 13 reunion. Fans can watch new episodes of the show every Tuesday at 9:00 pm ET.

