What is the Bold Glamour Filter on TikTok? How to get and all you need to know

A new TikTok filter, Bold Glamour, that gives users a flawless make-up look, has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform recently. The on-app photo effect has left TikTokers pleasantly shocked as it gives them a seamless party-ready look and it doesn't seem like they have used a filter.

As the on-app effect went viral, many TikTokers shared their reactions after using the filter with the hashtag, #boldglamour, and #boldglamourfilter. The hashtags currently have more than 120 million combined views, making it a top trend.

Users across the platform have taken to social media to express their shock at the filter, and have said that it makes them look like a completely different person.

How to get the Bold Glamour filter?

As several people are looking to try the filter, they are trying to use the filter and share their reactions about it. Here's how you can get the filter and try out the effects:

Open the TikTok app on your phone. Click on the plus icon "+" that appears at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. Tap the "Effects" button that appears in the bottom left corner screen. Select the magnifying glass icon and type out the name of the filter, "Bold Glamour." Tap on the filter of the same name (usually the first one in the results) to apply it. Users can share their results by recording themselves with the filter turned on (press the record button that appears at the bottom of the screen).

It should be noted that this effect is not added to the app in every region. Some users were disappointed when they realized that the filter wasn't available to them. One of them even went on to say:

"Why won't this filter work for me... am I just too beautiful as I am... But I can't get the filter... Everybody's posting this filter and I can't get it."

If one is unsure whether the TikTok filter is available in their location, they can simply find and select the video using the Bold Glamour filter and click on the sound button. They should then click on the "use this sound" option. If it is available, the filter should automatically apply.

Netizens stand divided over Bold Glamour, with many criticizing it for spreading body dysmorphia

TikTok filters have become a topic of controversy recently, including the Bold Glamour effect.

Some users argue that the filter sets unrealistic standards for beauty that people, especially young girls, have to follow. Many have stated that it is not good for mental health as it is making everyone feel bad about their real selves.

Criticizing the filter, one user said that the person who "invented the Bold Glamour TikTok filter" should be jailed immediately. Some even said that the filter was giving "body dysmorphia vibes."

dirty diana @mezzosavannah to the person who invented that Bold Glamour tiktok filter: jail. immediately. to the person who invented that Bold Glamour tiktok filter: jail. immediately.

• roopa • @RadRoopa



First video: artificial light, end-of-day-had-a-nap-in-it makeup



Second video: natural daylight, no makeup



It’s giving body dysmorphia vibes. The “Bold Glamour” filter/effect that’s taking TikTok by storm.First video: artificial light, end-of-day-had-a-nap-in-it makeupSecond video: natural daylight, no makeupIt’s giving body dysmorphia vibes. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The “Bold Glamour” filter/effect that’s taking TikTok by storm. First video: artificial light, end-of-day-had-a-nap-in-it makeup Second video: natural daylight, no makeup It’s giving body dysmorphia vibes. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/f2n7LKHcy6

Caitlin Ner @caitlinner imagine all the teenage girls who will start using the scarily good “bold glamour” filter on tiktok and feel like they need to obtain this certain standard of beauty.



this filter is not good for mental health. imagine all the teenage girls who will start using the scarily good “bold glamour” filter on tiktok and feel like they need to obtain this certain standard of beauty. this filter is not good for mental health. https://t.co/Za2GmJEVno

Cllr Elisa O'Donovan @elisaodonovan I tried out the new “bold glamour” filter on TikTok. The second picture is how I actually look. I really don’t know how our young people can feel good about how they look with these types of “beauty filters”. They foster a completely unrealistic expectation of “beauty”. I tried out the new “bold glamour” filter on TikTok. The second picture is how I actually look. I really don’t know how our young people can feel good about how they look with these types of “beauty filters”. They foster a completely unrealistic expectation of “beauty”. https://t.co/o6MiLoNPQm

Meanwhile, there were others who loved the filter and commented that the effect makes them look just how they look with make-up on. Some shared humorous responses, joking that if they looked like that in real life, they would go after their celebrity crushes.

k i r b y @mommatofour_ The bold glamour filter on TikTok makes me want to take these photos to a plastic surgeon and tell him to make it happen.



I wouldn't know how to act if I looked like this????? The bold glamour filter on TikTok makes me want to take these photos to a plastic surgeon and tell him to make it happen. I wouldn't know how to act if I looked like this????? https://t.co/Px2kqFUtYF

🫰 ts 闺蜜 🫰 @er_ique That bold glamour filter is literally just what I look like when I wear makeup idgi That bold glamour filter is literally just what I look like when I wear makeup idgi https://t.co/vvECbCSPNy

stewie griffin @w1dcws_ PASSPORT PHOTOS ARE SO ANNOYING. LET ME USE THE BOLD GLAMOUR TIKTOK FILTER AND BE DONE WITH IT!!!! PASSPORT PHOTOS ARE SO ANNOYING. LET ME USE THE BOLD GLAMOUR TIKTOK FILTER AND BE DONE WITH IT!!!!

While the discourse on the topic will continue, filters are rapidly gaining popularity with newer ones added on a consistent basis.

