How to get the teenage filter effect on TikTok? Viral trend leaves netizens amused

A new TikTok trend, which features an in-app effect, the teenage filter, has taken the video-sharing app by storm. The trend, which started in February 2023 among users, makes a person look like their teen self. The add-on filter also allows one to compare the results with how they look now.

To participate in this trend, one must apply it using the effects feature of the app. However, it is to be noted that the filter is not available to everyone.

As it went viral, many TikTokers shared their results online. One user, Mandy Wirig, @AmandaWirig, shared her results with a sweet message:

"I tried the new TikTok filter that shows you your teenage self, and I think I just got a glimpse of what my daughter would look like."

"I tried the new TikTok filter that shows you your teenage self, and I think I just got a glimpse of what my daughter would look like."

How to participate in the teenage filter trend?

To try out the filter on TikTok, follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap on the plus icon located at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap on "Effects." Tap on the magnifying glass icon that would allow one to search, and type "Teenage Look." Select the filter (usually the first one). With the filter turned on, record the result using the record button at the bottom of the screen and share the results.

However, it must be noted that the effect is not available in every country, if one has tried these steps but could not locate it, it is likely that the filter is not available in their region and they would have to wait until it is rolled out in their location.

However, it must be noted that the effect is not available in every country

How did the viral teenage filter trend start?

The earliest known video with the teenage filter was shared on February 17, 2023, by user @thenotoriousbec who is heard saying:

"There is no way a filter can take ten years off your face."

The results shocked her and she added, "It took 15," implying that the filter made her look younger than she had anticipated. The video went viral and has had over 2.5 million views and 140k likes since it was shared.

Following Bec's example, other netizens also started sharing their results, with many using @thenotoriousbec's video as the TikTok sound in their clips. One such TikToker, @Iitsdodestho, similarly shared results after using the teenage filter, which has garnered over 2.5 million views.

As the filter went viral, the app's For You page was flooded with videos of TikTokers sharing their results. However, American fans were left dejected after they could not find the filter on the social media platform. It was later discovered that the effect was not made available in the U.S. region.

The filter is a hit with thousands of amused TikToker's sharing their de-aged faces. While many were surprised at the accuracy of the effect, others shared some humorous quips. Here are some reactions seen on Twitter:

This teenage filter on TikTok is wild. I was skinnier and more tan but it's kinda close.

i tried the tiktok "teenage self" filter after seeing other people my age use it and look normal and it very genuinely made me look like a baby



i have been humbled and i will no longer be mean to bouncers when they bend my id and ask for my address





“That’s not how this works”

Charlie Puth TikTok — February 19, 2023

I knew you were going to try out the teenage filter. You look the same because you look like a teenager.

The teenage look filter is such an ego boost cause it all it does is round your face and smooth your skin. Me who already has a round chubby face and already looks younger than my age "oh wow nothing changed"

TikTok has a teenage filter thing and I look like that young dude from Busted.

Just a couple of months ago, TikTokers were obsessed with the Giordano filter, where an old man in blue suddenly pops up behind anyone recording themselves with the effect turned on.

The effect was so real that it managed to scare many netizens, making it a fun prank to play on one's friends. Now, it looks like the teenage filter will be reigning over the platform for the foreseeable future, until the next trend comes along.

