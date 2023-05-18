Ariana Madix X WWHL: 4 bombshell revelations from the Vanderpump Rules cast member

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:15 pm, right after season 10 finale of the Bravo series. Her much-awaited appearance saw the reality star dishing on life after breakup from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after his affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member arrived for her first ever public interview following her breakup with Tom Sandoval. She reflected on the tenth season of the show, her ex-boyfriend and his best friend Tom Schwartz elaborate planning of the affair and the timeline surrounding all of it. The star also dished on her current life and support from fans and friends.

Keep reading to find out 5 big bombshells from Ariana's interview on WWHL.

5 huge revelations made by Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix on WWHL

While viewers witnessed a dramatic season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, which documented the aftermath of Tom Scandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, popularly known as "Scandoval," there was only more to come. Ariana Madix's long-awaited appearance on WWHL delivered on revelations and more drama.

1) Ariana doesn't believe Tom and Raquel broke up

Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, multiple news outlets revealed that Tom and Raquel had broken up just two months after their affair shook the entire nation. WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Ariana about the same, she refused to believe the news, further stating that Raquel had been sending her ex-boyfriend letters just four days ago from the mental faciltiy she was reportely enrolled in.

Ariana further mentioned that she only knew about one letter, but she was also out of town and hadn't opened it, considering it was directly addressed to Tom Sandoval. She said:

"I don't buy that at all...She was sending letters to my house like four days ago but it was addressed to him and it was her handwriting."

2) Ariana opens up about Tom cheating on her with the Miami girl

During a conversation with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay, Tom confessed to cheating on Ariana with the Miami girl, an accusation that was levied against him during the start of his relationship with Ariana in 2014.

Ariana opened up about the same during her appearance on WWHL and confirmed that "they slept together, it was before and I were exclusive." She, however, clarified that she lied about the affiar as she didn't want "people to think the worst about the man I was planning to spend the rest of my life with.”

3) Ariana dishes on her shared home with Tom

The Vanderpump Rules star confessed that the duo were still living in the house together, and that she planned to sell the house and move out of it as quickly as possible. Ariana further confirmed that she and her ex-boyfriend "don't interact on any level" and only speak with the assistance of a third party.

4) Ariana on her relationship with a new man post Scandoval

Ariana was first spotted with a new man named Daniel Wai in April 2023 at Coachella, alongside friends and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members. Since then, their reported relationship has only blossomed, with the duo spending time with each other even before her appearance on WWHL.

When Andy Cohen asked her about her newfound happiness, Ariana said:

"I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules aired an extremely intense finale. While Tom Sandoval has been publicly spotted with his band on music tours after the affair, Raquel has chosen to stay away from the spotlight. Both the cast members have publicly posted apologies towards Ariana.

Poll : 0 votes