“Sandovals a liar”: Vanderpump Rules fans react as Tom Sandoval denies dating influencer Karlee Hale

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently denied dating Karlee Hale. She is a Texas-based influencer who made headlines after a TikToker allegedly spotted her and Sandoval together out on a date in Austin, Texas. According to reports, the online photos and videos sparked dating rumors between the two, which might have led to Karlee locking all her social media handles.

Sandoval, with the help of his rep, made it clear to Vanderpump Rules fans that he and Karlee were “just friends.” Netizens, on the other hand, were not ready to believe the TomTom co-owner and shared their option online.

For those unaware, Tom Sandoval was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. The two broke up after he was caught cheating on her with her BFF Raquel Leviss. While Sandoval didn’t clarify the status of his relationship with Raquel, speculations were rife that he had moved on and was dating Karlee Hale from Texas.

Fans claim that they are “sick of hearing” Tom Sandoval’s name

BravoBabe @thebravobabe_ Does this mean Tom and Rachel are over? Here is what I know… #PumpRules Does this mean Tom and Rachel are over? Here is what I know…#PumpRules https://t.co/9mrepb5pQl

Since Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal came out in the open, all the Vanderpump Rules cast members have achieved a lot of fame. The TomTom co-owner especially received a lot of backlash because he gave interviews blaming Ariana Madix for their breakup.

He was recently rumored to be dating Karlee Hale. However, his rep shut down the speculations, stating that Sandoval denied dating Karlee and mentioned that the two were just friends. The two apparently hung out as he was in Austin for his concert.

The update didn’t sit well with netizens as they claimed that Sandoval was lying. Some fans also mentioned that they are tired of hearing the Vanderpump Rules star’s name.

Several fans have shared their opinion in the comment section of various Instagram posts on Tom Sandoval denying dating Karlee.

Dating rumors were sparked after a TikToker named Sarah Koefod shared several photos of Sandoval and Karlee on an alleged date. Through the pictures, Sarah pointed out that she identified the girl by noticing her pomeranian who was sitting beside Karlee and Sandoval.

In addition to the TikToker’s pictures, there were multiple pictures of the two that surfaced online, where netizens claimed that they were seeing each other. The speculations were rife soon after fans assumed that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were not an item anymore.

Vanderpump Rules star Sandoval was also rumored to be dating Darcey Silva

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has found himself being dragged into multiple dating rumors since the Scandoval drama. After he had an affair with Raquel Leviss and cheated on Ariana Madix, fans have been linking him with several women.

After Billie Lee, he was rumored to be dating Texan influencer, Karlee Hale. Another update regarding the topic emerged after TLC star Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko Bollok claimed in a since-deleted TikTok video that her mother and Sandoval had a fling.

On the clip, Aniko had written:

“Me watching the vanderpump rules finale with my mom and her telling me she had a fling with tom sandoval 10 years ago.”

Her claims were later denied by Sandoval’s rep as the spokesperson stated that the TomTom co-founder never dated 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey.

Meanwhile, viewers will get to relive the Scandoval drama as the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is set to air on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

It will be a three-part reunion and all the episodes will be aired on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

