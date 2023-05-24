What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion premiere on Bravo? Fan reactions, uncensored episodes schedule and more

Vanderpump Rules season 10 ended with its regular episodes last week and is now all set to air its much-awaited reunion episodes. It will be a three-part reunion with each episode airing on coming Wednesdays. Viewers can expect Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair to be the highlight of the upcoming installments.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part-1 will air on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel. The finale featured the Scandoval drama, while the reunion episodes will show the cast members confronting Raquel and Sandoval about their affair.

“Happy Pump rules reunion day”: Vanderpump Rules fans excited for the reunion premiere

Thanks to Scandoval, the Bravo fans are hooked to their seats for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes. Netizens will mostly support and root for Ariana Madix throughout the reunion.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Jcutstylist502✂️💇🏻‍♀️💇🏼‍♂️ @jstylist502

#pumprules Happy Pump rules reunion day. Get your snacks and beverages ready ahead of time. #pumprules reunion Happy Pump rules reunion day. Get your snacks and beverages ready ahead of time. #pumprules #pumprulesreunion

Dionne Davenport @fvkntk



#pumprules I stocked up on goat cheese and wine. i’m ready for the reunion. I stocked up on goat cheese and wine. i’m ready for the reunion. #pumprules

BellarR @BellarR10



#PumpRules HAPPY VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION DAYYYYYY HAPPY VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION DAYYYYYY#PumpRules https://t.co/iz1FOd2l2h

。🩵 @blkcamel the sun is shining, birds are chirping, it’s vanderpump reunion day….. ITS VANDERPUMP REUNION DAY #pumprules #pumprules reunion the sun is shining, birds are chirping, it’s vanderpump reunion day….. ITS VANDERPUMP REUNION DAY #pumprules #pumprulesreunion

While VPR fans can watch Part-1 and Part-2 reunion episodes on Bravo and the next day on Peacock, they are cordially invited to a watch party for Part-3.

Bravo announced that SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Los Angeles, and Haswell Green’s in New York City will host a watch party for season 10 reunion Part-3. To watch the final episode with a lot of people, fans have to buy tickets.

In addition to the regular airing and watch parties, Peacock will exclusively stream uncensored episodes. The press release stated:

“Peacock, the streaming home of Bravo, will exclusively stream ‘Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition,’ a first-of-its-kind extended version of the three reunion episodes beginning on Thursday, May 25 as well as a super-sized version of ‘secrets revealed’ on Thursday, June 15.”

This edition will feature never-before-seen footage on Peacock and will also be available on Bravo’s site.

Synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes explored

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will consist of three parts/episodes. In the first episode, Scheana Shay will join the cast and will leave in the middle of Part-2 as Raquel Leviss will appear.

Bravo arranged two different seatings due to Raquel’s temporary restraining order against Scheana at the time.

Let’s take a look at the synopsis and airing schedule of all three Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes:

Part-1: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Synopsis:

“In the explosive and larger-than-life first part of the reunion, Andy Cohen sits down for intimate one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Tom and Raquel to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal that shocked the world. James nearly comes to blows with Sandoval over the affair. Katie and Schwartz rehash the implosion of their divorce.”

It continues:

“Lala defends herself when the group calls attention to her stance on cheating. Lisa is left speechless when Ariana reveals her stance on her relationships in the group. Raquel watches the reunion from afar due to her restraining order against Scheana.”

Part-2: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Synopsis:

“The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship. The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.”

Part-3: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Synopsis:

“The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair. Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.”

The cast members who will attend the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion include Ariana, Raquel, Tom Sandoval, Scheana, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump.

All the episodes will air on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes