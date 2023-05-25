Vanderpump Rules reunion recap: Fans slam Lisa Vanderpump for defending Tom Sandoval when Ariana Madix and Lala Kent criticized him

The reunion Part-1 episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 featured two bombshell moments when Ariana Madix and Lala Kent snapped at Lisa Vanderpump, respectively. Viewers might have witnessed for the first time that a cast member went against the titular cast of the show. As Lisa was seen defending Tom Sandoval in the latest installment, Ariana and Lala tried to shut her down.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinion as they mentioned that the tables had turned for Lisa Vanderpump on the Bravo show.

For those unaware, Lisa has throughout supported Ariana since Scandoval, but has also consoled Sandoval. The affection might come from the fact that Lisa and Sandoval are business partners and ruining that relationship might affect her reputation.

“Disgusting and disappointing”: Twitter users react to Lisa Vanderpump’s way of protecting Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Lisa Vanderpump after watching her defend Tom Sandoval when Ariana Madix and Lala Kent were throwing shades at him.

While Ariana stated that she would not be as close to Lisa as earlier, Lala called Sandoval “dangerous” and snapped at Lisa when she defended him.

Take a look at fans’ reactions as they condemned the SUR owner for protecting a cheater:

Sarah Gonz @saruhhdanii No offense to Lisa but she needs to stop defending Tom. He did this and he needs to feel the repercussions of his actions #PumpRules No offense to Lisa but she needs to stop defending Tom. He did this and he needs to feel the repercussions of his actions #PumpRules

Stephanie 💕 @SparklyStephxo Lisa is no longer relevant to this show and her “motherly” stance is so overdone, irrelevant, and laughable at this point #PumpRules Lisa is no longer relevant to this show and her “motherly” stance is so overdone, irrelevant, and laughable at this point #PumpRules

c @wttienc Lisa is making me soooooo mad she needs to stop defending sandoval #PumpRules Lisa is making me soooooo mad she needs to stop defending sandoval #PumpRules

G @garci_eee Why does Lisa protect and forgive these boys repeatedly #PumpRules Why does Lisa protect and forgive these boys repeatedly #PumpRules

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 #pumprulesreunion Why was Lisa constantly protecting Sandoval and Schwartz like it’s her babies. Let these grown men be accountable for their actions without intervention #PumpRules Why was Lisa constantly protecting Sandoval and Schwartz like it’s her babies. Let these grown men be accountable for their actions without intervention #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion https://t.co/gDSQ4tICvZ

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 #pumprulesreunion Lisa honestly needs to step back. Why is she protecting these grown men until her last breath. Lala and James were absolutely right #PumpRules Lisa honestly needs to step back. Why is she protecting these grown men until her last breath. Lala and James were absolutely right #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion https://t.co/jSKxpt2Z8F

SmokeSprite ⁷ 💜🐨 @7ArcsAndSins Why is so mind boggling that Ariana wants so set boundaries with Lisa? This is a fresh wound for her she was betrayed for MONTHS #pumprules Why is so mind boggling that Ariana wants so set boundaries with Lisa? This is a fresh wound for her she was betrayed for MONTHS #pumprules https://t.co/7PfEQBy3HU

Lisa’s Vanderpump Rules reunion moments with Ariana and Lala explored

At the beginning of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1, host Andy Cohen asked Lala Kent whether Ariana Madix should move out of the house that the latter and Tom Sandoval share. As Lala went through a similar situation with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, she responded yes.

Lala added that it was difficult for her to force Randall out of their house once they broke up. Ariana agreed with her co-star and then, Lala pointed at Sandoval while stating that he was Randall in the making.

Lala, still pointing at the TomTom co-owner, said:

“That is a f***ing narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person. This is a dangerous human being.”

Lisa Vanderpump intervened and said:

“Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person.”

Lala Kent snapped at her, saying that she didn’t ask for anyone’s opinion. Lisa responded by stating that Lala would have her opinion. The podcaster then shut down Lisa by saying that she rejected her opinion.

Lala added:

“He was sleeping next to her [Ariana]. This was his life partner. If he can do that [cheating] to her, there’s something wrong with this person.”

Lisa asked her to calm down and Lala snapped again, saying she won’t. Fans lauded Lala for standing her ground in front of Lisa.

The next incident where Lisa defended Sandoval was when Andy asked Ariana Madix whether she would cut ties with the Vanderpump Rules’ titular cast member. The question referred to the time when Ariana stated that she would not keep in contact with people who maintained a relationship with Tom Sandoval.

In response, Ariana said:

“We just won’t be as close.”

Lisa intervened and asked Ariana what she expected from her. The actress mentioned that she didn’t expect anything from Lisa.

The latter pointed out that she has been supportive of Ariana throughout the Scandoval drama. She also mentioned that Sandoval owned 5% of her bar and restaurant, so she would have a business relationship with him. Ariana clarified that she would have a difficult time finding comfort in Lisa’s company, given the fact that she would be in touch with Sandoval.

Andy asked:

“Do you think she should pull out of her business?”

Ariana replied:

“No, I think she knows what’s best for her. I mean, I’m not someone who’s going to be giving Lisa business advice.”

Lisa added:

“If Tom remains my partner, I don’t want that to affect our relationship.”

Lisa protecting Sandoval in the reunion didn’t sit well with the viewers. Meanwhile, a lot more drama is set to unfold in the upcoming two Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the latest installment also starred James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay. Raquel Leviss was watching the reunion from a room as she will join the cast in the next half.

Viewers can further watch a few uncensored footage from Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Peacock and new episodes on Bravo next week.

