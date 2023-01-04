"It's sickening": Little People, Big World fans feel Amy is secretly liking the rift between Matt and Zach

Little People, Big World aired season 24, episode 10 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Matt showed Amy and Chris the changes he had made to their old farmhouse so that he could rent it out to guests on a short-term basis as an Airbnb.

Matt and Amy raised their four kids on the same property before getting divorced in 2016, after 27 years of marriage.

In recent years, the property has been a cause of many disputes as Matt refused to sell the farm to his son Zach at a lesser price. Amy sold her share of the land to Matt in 2019 for $667,000. She has always blamed Matt for all of their family issues and felt that Matt treated the land sale as "business" and not a "family property."

In the episode, Amy was very shocked to see the changes done to their home and said that the house looked "foreign" She remembered all the special memories of the house and felt that it did not even looked "lived in." She taunted Matt for trying to keep tabs on the property and not changing the alarm code for every renter.

Matt said that he was willing to give the property to the family to stay for a few weeks at no charge. Amy said that she was sure none of the kids would come and that she would be flabbergasted if any of them even made plans to stay for even a day.

Little People, Big World fans felt that Amy was encouraging the family to stay separated and called it "sickening."

Little People, Big World fans slam Amy for selling away her side of the property early on

Little People, Big World fans wondered why Amy was in such a rush after the divorce to sell her share of the land. They also reminded her of the fact that her house used to be very dirty when she was the homemaker living with the kids.

They felt that she always painted Matt in a bad light in front of the children.

Recap of Little People, Big World season 24 episode 9

TLC's description of the episode titled Roloffs Don't Talk About Their Feelings read:

"Amy and Chris have a serious discussion about growing their family while Zach and Tori hash out some relationship issues. Although he hasn't yet talked to the family about the idea, Matt dives into his alternative plan for the farmhouse."

Last week on Little People, Big World, Amy took Chris to a dog shelter to convince him to adopt a puppy. She had seen a dog in the shelter, whose ears resembled her old dog Felix. Chris was a little apprehensive about Amy's decision as he had never trained a dog before. Amy also grew a little bit concerned after seeing the height of the dog, but the couple eventually decided to adopt the "good girl" and named her Daisy.

Zach and Tori finally got a chance to go on a date without the kids. Zach complimented Tori for being a good mother and Tori complained that the former rarely complimented her at home. Matt was seen getting a little bit concerned about not finding any potential buyers and decided to give away the farm on a short-term rental basis.

Chris informed Amy about the same, who was not shocked by Matt's decision. She decided not to tell the kids about the big farm decision and felt that Matt himself would tell the kids after a few days.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

