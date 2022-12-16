What did Logan Paul say about Christianity? YouTuber slammed for disrespecting George Janko's religion 

Logan Paul is amassing heaps of backlash on social media following the release of his latest Impaulsive podcast episode. In the episode, the elder Paul brother disrespected his co-host George Janko’s belief in Christianity, which sparked a heated debate on religion. Netizens have since taken to social media to criticize Paul’s attitude towards Christianity.

For those unversed, podcast co-host George Janko is a devout believer in Christianity. During their debate over Christianity and other religions, in their episode titled Logan Paul Praises Andrew Tate, Slams Liver King For Lying, Warns Paddy The Baddy - IMPAULSIVE #356, Logan Paul controversially said- “Jesus Christ f**ks.”

George Janko seemed incredibly disturbed by the 27-year old’s statement and responded by saying:

“Genuinely, I know people that hate me that treat me better about my faith than you and you’re my best friend…So one that really hurt me is when you told me that I need to go to the therapist because I believe in Jesus.”

Joshua (🇫🇷) @KickingDevils



Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. Logan Paul lost my respect man. Don't you ever disrespect another man's religion. I'm proud that George kept a level head during this conversation.Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Logan Paul lost my respect man. Don't you ever disrespect another man's religion. I'm proud that George kept a level head during this conversation. Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4YzHucB6QP

Speaking about Christianity, Paul went on to fire back in the episode:

“I just am definitely questioning why we have to perpetuate a belief that is f**king silly. I think it’s a silly practice to engage in and I think it deserves satire.”

Netizens react to Logan Paul attacking George Janko’s faith

Internet users were flabbergasted by Logan Paul’s ignorance towards Janko’s religious beliefs. Many noted that attacking anyone’s faith irrespective of one’s views on it is incredibly offensive. Several netizens went on to bring up Logan Paul’s former cancelation.

If one does not remember, in late 2017, the YouTuber visited the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The forest is a sacred site which has gained a reputation for being haunted by ghosts. It is also known for its prevalent suicides. In a vlog, Logan Paul and his friends stumbled upon a corpse in the forest and recorded the man with his face blurred. This led to him amassing immense negative attention online alongside a swift cancelation.

It seems like the YouTuber is tiptoeing around being canceled again after dissing Janko’s religious beliefs. A few reactions to the same read:

Adam Haynes @WHEELZMCDEE @KickingDevils He’s the same guy that used suicide as a promotional tool so not surprised. @KickingDevils He’s the same guy that used suicide as a promotional tool so not surprised.

O Danny Boy @PanofBacon @WealthRoyalty_ While I agree with Logan about not believing in it, don't mock people for their beliefs. Satire? That's fine but that's not what this is @WealthRoyalty_ While I agree with Logan about not believing in it, don't mock people for their beliefs. Satire? That's fine but that's not what this is

Seeelu @SilungileTshak6 @WealthRoyalty_ Bro thats exactly why I struggle to Like Logan. The guy has just seemed disrespectful to the people around him. @WealthRoyalty_ Bro thats exactly why I struggle to Like Logan. The guy has just seemed disrespectful to the people around him.

DancingSweater.NFT @DancingSweater @WealthRoyalty_ Im not religious BUT... Your higher power could be a stone, as long as it helps you sleep at night. 🫳 @WealthRoyalty_ Im not religious BUT... Your higher power could be a stone, as long as it helps you sleep at night. 🫳🎤

Kallzz 🇺🇾💫 @KallzLFC @WealthRoyalty_ Just as he was turning a page and changing the outlook on himself, what a shame. @WealthRoyalty_ Just as he was turning a page and changing the outlook on himself, what a shame.

Kirthan @Kirthan_gooner2 @WealthRoyalty_ He continues to do it even though George says he feels disrespected, what a shame @WealthRoyalty_ He continues to do it even though George says he feels disrespected, what a shame

What did the podcast co-hosts discuss about religion?

During their debate about religion, the amateur boxer keenly argued against Christianity and the religion's views on homos*xuality. Mike Majlak also noted Paul’s relentless fervor to prove his point in discussions and his behavior in discourse. During the episode, Paul’s religious leanings were also brought to light. Speaking about the same to Paul, Janko correctly said:

“I believe that you believe in a higher power. I believe that it’s not a God, I believe that you think it’s a force, an energy and you’re trying to put together where all our energy goes after words and you’re still in the midst of putting that together.”

The co-hosts went on to discuss who is the most emotionally intelligent, the benefits of therapy and got into a heated debate over Christianity and conversion therapy. The trio also reacted to Kanye West’s ongoing anti-Jew statements that he has been making publicly.

