"Plan B is actually taking place right now": LPBW star Matt Roloff plans to put up family farm for Airbnb

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has decided to use his family farm as an Airbnb rental property for others to stay for a week or even less. The property was a cause of major dispute in the house as Matt had refused to sell the north side of the farm to his son Zach, which led to the latter moving out of Oregon to Washington.

Matt Roloff said in his interview that he still had not sold the property as many families who looked at the farm could not buy it for the “long-term commitment.” Sharing his exciting Plan B of converting the farm into an Airbnb, Matt shares,

“More people could actually enjoy the farm and get a taste of it. We might even let them use the mowers so they can get a real feel of what it’s like to do the work.”

Matt is looking for people who will look after the farm as a “labor of love” and enjoy the full experience of living in a rural area. He said that his ex-wife Amy had “thought of it years ago and bugged me about it,” but he did not listen to her at the time. Matt Roloff said that he and Amy had some laughs over the Airbnb situation.

Matt Roloff thinks giving out the farm as an Airbnb property will encourage the kids to come back home

Matt and Amy have four kids together, but only Zach Roloff is a part of the Little People, Big World series and handled the farm with his father before their dispute. Jeremy and Jacob still live in Oregon but refuse to come in front of the cameras. Molly currently lives in Washington.

When Matt Roloff informed the kids that the farm was up for sale, no one responded to the group text. Matt wants Amy to do cooking lessons with the guests and hopes the children will return to the farm and spend more time together. Matt hoped that his plan B was the original plan in the first place and said,

“And now with this new arrangement, it is shared because these kids can block out time, family members can block out weeks or days.”

Matt revealed that the kids are now on board with the “farm project” and have their own “projects” going on in their lives, especially Zach and Tori, who recently moved into their new home with three kids.

All about the Roloff family farm

Amy Roloff also used to own the farm with her ex-husband Matt Roloff but sold 32 acres of the property to Matt for $975,000 in May 2020. Even before this, Amy had sold some part of the farm in 2019 to Matt for $667,000. After that, Matt refused to offer the farm to his kids for a “half-off family discount” and treated the deal as a “business” purchase.

Zach moved out of his parent’s town after the fight. While Matt wanted to sell the farm right away to someone for a higher price, he slowed down the process after his father's death in July 2022.

The new episodes of Little People, Big World air on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Season 24 of the series will show the Roloff farm being converted into an Airbnb.

