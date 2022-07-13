Little People, Big World: Fans have mixed reactions towards Matt's decision to sell the farm in episode 9, season 23

TLC's Little People, Big World season 23 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and Matt is yet to tell his children that he has planned to sell the North side of the farm. His ex-wife Amy was aware of his decision, but she wasn't entirely happy about it, claiming that she always expected their kids to inherit it.

Ever since Matt revealed that he planned to sell the farm, viewers have been sharing their thoughts. But after this week's episode, there were mixed reactions. Some blamed Matt for being too money-minded, while others claimed that what Matt did was right and that it was his property and he deserved to make a profit from it.

The discussion amongst fans started after Amy revealed that despite Matt being emotionless, he was a businessman. The Little People, Big World star added that, in a way, he couldn't be blamed and shared that maybe that's why people usually say not to do business with friends and family.

Later Amy and her friend Lisa met for a conversation, and the discussion about Matt's decision to sell the farm continued. Amy shared that her ex-husband was getting some work done around the house, fixing it, and ready to sell. Her friend added that after all the drama, the farm was not going to anybody in the family.

The Little People, Big World star shared that it made her sad. She added that leaving the farm was a tough decision she had to make. But in the back of her mind, she always hoped it would go to one of the kids. She thought that one of them would be able to negotiate with Matt and buy it.

In a conversation with her friend, Amy shared that she received a lot of pressure from Matt while he was buying her share of the farm. The Little People, Big World star shared that she could've stuck out and asked him for more money. She hoped that by giving her share of the farm to Matt for a low price, he would do the same for their kids and didn't expect him to quote a higher price for them.

During her confessional, Amy shared that if she had known that Matt would sell the North side of the farm, she would've held on to her share for a little longer and bought him out. The Little People, Big World star said that after she bought Matt out, she would've given the option to her kids if they eventually wanted the farm.

Fans who watched Amy open up about her thoughts on Matt's decision to sell the farm took to social media to share their own.

Some fans say Matt is money-hungry, while others agree with his decision in Little People, Big World

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Matt only cared about money. While a few other fans added that they agreed with Matt, claiming it was his property and he could do whatever he wanted with it.

TonyaGB @hotpinkpainter7 's about the family legacy. Him or Caryn. Who didn't see this coming? #LPBW bottom line, Matt cares only about the money. Doesn't give two's about the family legacy. Him or Caryn. Who didn't see this coming? #LPBW bottom line, Matt cares only about the money. Doesn't give two 💩's about the family legacy. Him or Caryn. Who didn't see this coming?

Lucy Carrion @lucybarnes



#LPBW I'm Team Matt. It's his property to do with what he pleases. The end. I'm Team Matt. It's his property to do with what he pleases. The end. #LPBW

KajaKool @Kaja_Kool #littlepeoplebigworld. #lpbw . Matt Roloff is letting Caryn influence him and he is destroying his family!! #littlepeoplebigworld. #lpbw. Matt Roloff is letting Caryn influence him and he is destroying his family!!

Exhausted @Leney_3 What is Matt supposed to do? Give it away? He should get fair market value. I don’t understand the issue. #LPBW What is Matt supposed to do? Give it away? He should get fair market value. I don’t understand the issue. #LPBW

Kathy MacLaughlin @kathy_kmac #LPBW Isn’t there still a ridiculous amount of acreage left of the farm? The grandkids have plenty of room to run. To me, this just comes across as the kids want it in the family but they wanted Matt to still do a lot of the work #LPBW Isn’t there still a ridiculous amount of acreage left of the farm? The grandkids have plenty of room to run. To me, this just comes across as the kids want it in the family but they wanted Matt to still do a lot of the work

Nicole @Craftymomoftwo #LPBW So messed up what Matt did to his family all because of money. #familybusinessNOT #TLC next week looks a m a z i n g!! So messed up what Matt did to his family all because of money. #familybusinessNOT #LPBW #TLC next week looks a m a z i n g!!

Gina Ram 🇺🇸 @ginar2008 Nobody would've been able to grow up on the farm if Matt had not put his blood, sweat and tears in that place. I am so over Amy, Zach and Tori complaining and holding grudges. #LPBW Nobody would've been able to grow up on the farm if Matt had not put his blood, sweat and tears in that place. I am so over Amy, Zach and Tori complaining and holding grudges. #LPBW

BravoBravoFnBravo @TruthOfBravo

#LPBW Can't blame this all on Matt! If the kids really wanted to keep it in the family BOTH Zach & Jeremy could've went in together & purchased it! They both felt entitled to get it for nothing!Both Jeremy & Zach each went & bought land that cost more than what Matt was offering! Can't blame this all on Matt! If the kids really wanted to keep it in the family BOTH Zach & Jeremy could've went in together & purchased it! They both felt entitled to get it for nothing!Both Jeremy & Zach each went & bought land that cost more than what Matt was offering!#LPBW

TipsyGoat @DontFwMee Idc, I’m team Matt on this one. He wanted fair market value and I don’t see what’s wrong with that. They’ll get the rest of the farm when he dies so make something for yourself before then. Those grandkids love him and vice versa. It’s gross withholding them from him #LPBW Idc, I’m team Matt on this one. He wanted fair market value and I don’t see what’s wrong with that. They’ll get the rest of the farm when he dies so make something for yourself before then. Those grandkids love him and vice versa. It’s gross withholding them from him #LPBW

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Sorry but imo if Matt were not with Caryn I really feel this farm would have stayed in the family. Especially for all the grandkids. Caryn does Not want to be on that farm. Unbelievable...Its not ok. Matt is a douche. Never liked him. Money means more to him. #LPBW Sorry but imo if Matt were not with Caryn I really feel this farm would have stayed in the family. Especially for all the grandkids. Caryn does Not want to be on that farm. Unbelievable...Its not ok. Matt is a douche. Never liked him. Money means more to him. #LPBW

Michelle Phillips @Michell82637412 Matt's not concerned about the grandkids enjoying the buildings, he's blinded by the dollar signs in his eyes. #LPBW Matt's not concerned about the grandkids enjoying the buildings, he's blinded by the dollar signs in his eyes. #LPBW

Terri 😷 @terrijo61 Why are they making it out like 1/2 the farm is being sold? It’s 15acres of 100’s. The kids will get theirs when Matt kicks the bucket. It wasn’t fair for just 1 kid to buy the big house anyway. #LPBW Why are they making it out like 1/2 the farm is being sold? It’s 15acres of 100’s. The kids will get theirs when Matt kicks the bucket. It wasn’t fair for just 1 kid to buy the big house anyway. #LPBW

Jancy Martinez @jancym1964 watching tonight’s episode because Matt is all about the money he doesn’t care about his kids and grandkids enough to made deals with them & Amy is right it’s going to strangers Caryn will be richer Matt will give her everything! 🤦‍♀️ @TLC It’s really sad if I amwatching tonight’s episode because Matt is all about the money he doesn’t care about his kids and grandkids enough to made deals with them & Amy is right it’s going to strangersCaryn will be richer Matt will give her everything! 🤦‍♀️ #LPBW @TLC It’s really sad if I am 😪 watching tonight’s episode because Matt is all about the money he doesn’t care about his kids and grandkids enough to made deals with them & Amy is right it’s going to strangers 😪💔 Caryn will be richer Matt will give her everything! 🤦‍♀️ #LPBW

Disgruntled Patriot @RetCorr You’ve made ur bed Amy with Chris and selling out ur part of farm. It’s Matt’s decision!!! #LPBW You’ve made ur bed Amy with Chris and selling out ur part of farm. It’s Matt’s decision!!! #LPBW

Ludanmama @ludanmama

#LPBW Why are these people shocked by Matt’s actions? They should know by now who he is. He’s achieved a lot for this family because he’s a shrewd businessman. Why are these people shocked by Matt’s actions? They should know by now who he is. He’s achieved a lot for this family because he’s a shrewd businessman. #LPBW

Here's a small recap about why Matt decided to sell the farm in Little People, Big World

Matt's decision to sell the North side of the farm was planned after his negotiations with his son Zach went in the wrong direction. Earlier, when the season premiered, Zach and Matt sat down to have a conversation about the farm. While Zach had a particular budget he was willing to spend and buy the farm from his father, Matt's budget was a little higher.

Zach expected his father to give him the farm for a lesser amount. Since that didn't happen, Zach and his family moved to a new place in Washington. They also became a little distant from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn.

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far