Little People, Big World: Fans have mixed reactions towards Matt's decision to sell the farm in episode 9, season 23

TLC's Little People, Big World season 23 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and Matt is yet to tell his children that he has planned to sell the North side of the farm. His ex-wife Amy was aware of his decision, but she wasn't entirely happy about it, claiming that she always expected their kids to inherit it.
Ever since Matt revealed that he planned to sell the farm, viewers have been sharing their thoughts. But after this week's episode, there were mixed reactions. Some blamed Matt for being too money-minded, while others claimed that what Matt did was right and that it was his property and he deserved to make a profit from it.
The discussion amongst fans started after Amy revealed that despite Matt being emotionless, he was a businessman. The Little People, Big World star added that, in a way, he couldn't be blamed and shared that maybe that's why people usually say not to do business with friends and family.
Later Amy and her friend Lisa met for a conversation, and the discussion about Matt's decision to sell the farm continued. Amy shared that her ex-husband was getting some work done around the house, fixing it, and ready to sell. Her friend added that after all the drama, the farm was not going to anybody in the family.
The Little People, Big World star shared that it made her sad. She added that leaving the farm was a tough decision she had to make. But in the back of her mind, she always hoped it would go to one of the kids. She thought that one of them would be able to negotiate with Matt and buy it.
In a conversation with her friend, Amy shared that she received a lot of pressure from Matt while he was buying her share of the farm. The Little People, Big World star shared that she could've stuck out and asked him for more money. She hoped that by giving her share of the farm to Matt for a low price, he would do the same for their kids and didn't expect him to quote a higher price for them.
During her confessional, Amy shared that if she had known that Matt would sell the North side of the farm, she would've held on to her share for a little longer and bought him out. The Little People, Big World star said that after she bought Matt out, she would've given the option to her kids if they eventually wanted the farm.
Fans who watched Amy open up about her thoughts on Matt's decision to sell the farm took to social media to share their own.
Some fans say Matt is money-hungry, while others agree with his decision in Little People, Big World
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Matt only cared about money. While a few other fans added that they agreed with Matt, claiming it was his property and he could do whatever he wanted with it.
Here's a small recap about why Matt decided to sell the farm in Little People, Big World
Matt's decision to sell the North side of the farm was planned after his negotiations with his son Zach went in the wrong direction. Earlier, when the season premiered, Zach and Matt sat down to have a conversation about the farm. While Zach had a particular budget he was willing to spend and buy the farm from his father, Matt's budget was a little higher.
Zach expected his father to give him the farm for a lesser amount. Since that didn't happen, Zach and his family moved to a new place in Washington. They also became a little distant from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn.
Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.