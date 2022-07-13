Little People, Big World Episode 9: Chris and Amy exercise on her ex-husband's farm, fans claim he's "obsessed"

TLC's Little People, Big World season 23 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and Chris' obsession with Matt and the farm continued. This week, Chris and Amy decided to go for a walk on Matt's farm to exercise. Fans criticized the former, questioning whether there was no place apart from his wife's ex-husband's farm.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Chris' friendship with Matt shows he is obsessed with the farm! #LPBW Chris' friendship with Matt shows he is obsessed with the farm! #LPBW

Episode 9 of Little People, Big World, titled Time for a New Chapter, kicked off with Matt preparing to put the North side of the farm up for sale. Meanwhile, Chris and Amy decided that it was time they got in better shape.

Hence, Chris thought it would be a good idea to go for a walk on Matt's farm. He shared that he spoke to Matt and asked him if it was fine for them to walk around, and he agreed.

The Little People, Big World star said he hoped it would be fun. While Amy hasn't always been keen on being friends with her ex, Chris seemed to think otherwise. Over the past few episodes, it's been evident that Chris and Matt share a friendship bond, but viewers do not seem to like it.

Fans who watched the episode on Tuesday night called Chris out, claiming he was obsessed with the farm.

Fans call out Chris, claiming he's taking his bond with Matt and his farm too far in Little People, Big World episode 9, season 23

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned Chris, asking him if he couldn't go for a walk anywhere else. Some fans also claimed that the Little People, Big World star was obsessed with farm.

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Nowhere else to walk other than the farm? Probably not for Chris. He's totally obsessed and Amy over it! #lpbw Nowhere else to walk other than the farm? Probably not for Chris. He's totally obsessed and Amy over it! #lpbw

He's extremely obsessed with the farm and Matt ... #LPBW Does Chris Have A Job?He's extremely obsessed with the farm and Matt ... #LPBW Does Chris Have A Job? He's extremely obsessed with the farm and Matt ... https://t.co/y6Iz9fDa7g

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Right Amy, we don't wanna hear it either. Chris is more interested than anyone else. #lpbw Right Amy, we don't wanna hear it either. Chris is more interested than anyone else. #lpbw

Alana Clark ☀️ @aclarkcountry Chris, you could try a huge mall to do some exercising. I know Chris and Matt are buddies, but it's your wife's ex! #LPBW Chris, you could try a huge mall to do some exercising. I know Chris and Matt are buddies, but it's your wife's ex! #LPBW

SueElle @ellewo76 Chris there’s gotta be other good places to walk with your wife other than her ex’s farm🤦🏼‍♀️ #LPBW Chris there’s gotta be other good places to walk with your wife other than her ex’s farm🤦🏼‍♀️ #LPBW

Keon ♊︎ @hethetruth Chris is too obsessed with Matt nd Caryn. #LPBW Matt you made selling that farm to your own children “difficult” stop making it seem as if the they didn’t wanna run it properly. Chris is too obsessed with Matt nd Caryn. #LPBW Matt you made selling that farm to your own children “difficult” stop making it seem as if the they didn’t wanna run it properly.

Here's more information on what happened this week in episode 9, season 23 of Little People, Big World

Before going for their walk on the farm, Chris and Amy visited Matt on the farm to see what he was up to. Matt was working on the floor plan for his house. He claimed he was having a little trouble finding the right plan, so he took a little more time to finalize it because he wanted it to be perfect.

During her confessional, Amy shared that the news of Matt selling the North side of the farm didn't surprise her. She claimed that it was the best decision after the negotiations with both her sons went in the wrong direction. Despite Matt having no emotions, she claimed he was a good businessman.

Matt revealed that he was also going to pave the road, and Amy was taken aback because she had been asking him to do that since they were still together. Amy shared that she was glad she didn't have to deal with Matt and the farm any longer.

TLC Network @TLC Amy reflects on choices she may have made differently when it comes to the farm. Tune in to an all new episode of #LPBW , tonight at 9/8c. Amy reflects on choices she may have made differently when it comes to the farm. Tune in to an all new episode of #LPBW, tonight at 9/8c. https://t.co/TK8BHFipcO

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori decided to take their kids, Jackson and Lilah, on a one-on-one date before the baby arrived. Zach and Lilah went to the petting zoo. Tori and Jackson went to paint. Tori revealed that their baby would have dwarfism, but Zach shared that he wasn't shocked by it because the doctors had already told him he had a unique gene.

Now that they have moved to their new place, Zach has been renovating the area and trying to build things for his kids.

Little People, Big World, airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.

