What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 9 air? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Little People, Big World Season 23 will air its ninth episode at 9:00 PM ET on TLC on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The upcoming episode will see Matt planning to sell a part of his farm since he is no longer able to look after it. Matt’s decision will leave Amy and Chris wondering how it will affect their entire family since Amy thought the farm would be given to his kids. On the other hand, Zach and Tori are preparing for the arrival of their third baby.

The summary of the Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 9, titled Time for a New Chapter, reads:

"As Matt prepares to put the farmhouse up for sale, Amy and Chris contemplate what it could mean for the entire Roloff family; Zach and Tori take Jackson and Lilah on separate playdates to enjoy some one-on-one time before the new baby arrives."

What to expect from Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 9?

The upcoming episode of Little People, Big World will see Matt going ahead with his plan to sell “the north side of the farm.” He makes a list of things to be done to the farmhouse with Caryn. However, his former wife Amy is not too pleased to hear about Matt’s decision as she thinks that this would impact the entire family in one way or the other.

Tori and Zach, on the other hand, are preparing for their third baby and making sure to spend more time with their kids.

The farm has already caused tension between Matt and Zach previously. Zach grew up on the farm with his family and wished the same for his kids, but he moved out after the tussle. He went on to buy a new house to start afresh with his kids and wife. The father-son bond is hence strained. Although they talk to each other, things are not the same anymore.

Now, with Matt’s new move, Amy is worried that it will create more conflict in the family. Her husband Chris also agrees that selling the farm will mean less family time.

Recap of Little People, Big World Episode 8

The eighth episode of Little People, Big World was full of surprises. Tori revealed to Zach that their third child will also have dwarfism, but the news did not surprise Zach who had been told earlier by the doctor that all his kids might have dwarfism due to his unique gene. Tori, however, was surprised as she expected her third child to be of average height. During her confessional, she shared:

"I was really surprised to find out that our child had dwarfism. I was convinced that this baby was average height."

Matt announced that he would be putting the north side of the farm on the market since he is no longer able to take care of it. It was Chris who found out about his plans after he stopped by the farm to get a few of Amy’s items.

Amy was speechless after learning about the plan and regretted selling her stake at the farm at a cheap price. She said that if she had known the farm would be sold to some outside party other than their kids, she would have asked for the right market value. Matt is yet to tell his kids about his decision.

Amy and Chris also visited Zach and Tori to see the former's new sandbox in Episode 8.

Tune in on Tuesday, July 12, to find out how Matt breaks the news to his family on Little People, Big World.

