Why is Zach not surprised about his third child having dwarfism in Little People, Big World Episode 8? 

Little People, Big World season 23 returned on TLC for another intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, while Matt planned on selling the north side of the farm, Zach awaited news from Tori regarding their third baby after her appointment. Tori arrived from the hospital and revealed that their third child would have dwarfism, and Zach wasn't surprised.

Episode 8 of Little People, Big World, titled Break in the Matrix, showcased Zach taking his kids out for the day. He took them out so that Tori, pregnant with their third child, had some time for herself. Zach was also curious to know more about his baby. He had to wait until Tori returned from her doctor's appointment.

Though he waited for confirmation from Tori, Zach claimed he had an idea of what his baby would be like. So much so that when Tori revealed that the doctors told her that their third child also had dwarfism, Zach shared that he wasn't surprised.

Zach claimed he could guess details about his baby beforehand in Little People, Big World, Season 23, Episode 8

When Tori arrived home, she asked Zach to guess their third baby. Zach shared that he guessed that their new baby would be like him. During his confessional, Zach shared,

"Tori sent me a picture during the appointment, of the baby, the ultrasound. And I said, 'Look at that cute little dwarf head'."

Tori then asked Zach if he wanted to wait till she delivered the baby or wanted to know immediately. The Little People, Big World star shared that he already had an idea, so it was best he knew immediately. Tori revealed that Zach's guess was right. She shared that her doctor was confident their third child would also have dwarfism.

Zach shared that he wasn't surprised by the news and expected it on some level because earlier, their doctor had revealed that Zach had a unique gene where all his children would have dwarfism. Tori, on the other hand, was surprised. During her confessional, she shared,

"I was really surprised to find out that our child had dwarfism. I was convinced that this baby was average height."

Zach shared that it didn't worry him if the child was of average height or not. Tori shared that things were different this time. Opening up why, the Little People, Big World star shared,

"I got so emotional, when I found out Lilah was a dwarf. But now, I'm just kinda like, These kids are gonna be a pack. They're gonna be a force to be reckoned with, that's for sure. I think with Lilah, I was nervous to have a girl in general. And then to find out she had achondroplasia was scary to me. But now that she's here, and she's perfect and hilarious and we love her."

Adding to that, Tori said that every average height person she knew who married someone with dwarfism had an average height child. She said that she and Zach were like a break in the matrix. Zach shared that even though the gene has a 50-50 chance, in his case, it is more dominant than other genes.

Little People, Big World, airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far