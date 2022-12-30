Are Tori and Zach Roloff leaving Little People, Big World? TLC couple’s LPBW journey explored as they hint at exit

Little People Big World (LPBW) star Tori Roloff has hinted that she and her husband Zach Roloff might be leaving the TLC show sooner rather than later. In a Q/A session she hosted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, she hinted at the possibility of the couple leaving the series.

Zach Roloff, 32, has been on Little People Big World (LPBW) since 2006 and has joined his parents, Amy and Matt, and siblings Molly, Jacob, and Jeremy Roloff. As of today, he is the only child who is being featured on the show. Many family dynamics have changed over the past couple of years, with other children leaving the show for various reasons.

Tori hints at the family's exit from LPBW (Image via toriroloff/Instagram)

During the Q/A session, a fan asked Tori how much longer "do they plan to be on television," while thanking them for sharing their lives with viewers. In the response section, Tori said:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

She also mentioned that their decision was being influenced because of “all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them.”

Tension between Tori, Zach, and the family have been on the rise on LPBW

Recent seasons of LPBW have documented considerable tension between Zach, Tori, and the rest of the Roloff family. The couple met during pumpkin season on Roloff Farms and instantly hit it off over their mutual passion for soccer and began dating. He even had her meet the Roloffs, who also seemed to like her.

Tori quickly became a part of the family as she joined the Roloff family on their family vacation to Australia. The couple spent more and more time with each other, be it at a romantic dinner or an evening at Stagecoach. After graduating college, Tori also began to work at the farm, earning some money and spending time with the family.

After three years of being together, Zach popped the question to Tori on the farm. Over the span of the next few years, the couple had three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Shortly before Josiah was born, the LPBW couple made an offer on the North side of the farm. However, they couldn't come to an agreement with Matt, which caused the beginning of rising tensions between the family.

Zach and Tori then decided to move to Battle Ground, Washington. Since then, the couple has celebrated many festivals away from the family. In season 24 of LPBW, which is currently on air, Tori made it clear that the farm wasn't a happy place for the couple, considering Matt's decision not to sell the North side to them.

While sitting with Amy on a previous episode, Tori confessed to the family not being present for the pumpkin season as they were going to continue with their own tradition and harvest. She explained that it was a sad place for her to be, with all the drama that transpired last season.

The previous season documented the tension between Zach and his father Matt as the latter refused to sell the farm to his kids, which led to a lot of drama. Tori felt that the farm "leaving the situation" would be better for the father-son duo to renew their relationship. She said:

"I would prefer for the farm to go away. Yeah, I think it would just be a lot easier on our family, personally. Instead of it just still constantly being dangled in front of everyone. I think that there's been a lot more damage than just selling the farm. And so, the farm disappearing tomorrow doesn't fix the relationshop between us, and Matt and Caryn."

This isn't the first time Tori has hinted at the family leaving LPBW. Back in November 2022, the star revealed that she would "step away from filming" during another Q&A session. While neither TLC nor the Roloff family have confirmed the same, viewers will have to tune in to season 24 to find out if Zach and Tori end up leaving the series.

Tune in to a brand new episode of LPBW next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes