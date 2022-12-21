"They are clearly sleep-deprived": Fans react as Tori and Zach navigate parenthood on Little People Big World (LPBW)

Little People Big World (LPBW) season 24 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the Roloff family as they navigated family issues, marital troubles, relationships and more, leading to a significant amount of drama. Viewers witnessed the family discussing some important matters as well as managing professional and personal commitments.

On this week's episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach expressed their concerns handling three kids and confessed to being sleep-deprived because of the kids' sleep schedule. Fans agreed to the same but had complaints about their parenthood. One tweeted:

Season 24 of LPBW has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have voiced their opinions clearly on social media. Cast members of the hit TLC series include Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, Zach Roloff, Tori Roloff, Chris Marek, and Caryn Chandler. The series has the family living on a farm in Oregon, dealing with parenthood and more. The show aims to highlight the struggles of people who live with dwarfism and educate viewers about the same.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Its Time For Plan B, reads:

"Parental demands push Zach and Tori to the brink; as Zach removes himself from another pumpkin season, Matt approaches Amy and Chris for help; with the farm sale stalled, Matt considers a daring plan B."

Tori and Zach navigate life around three kids on LPBW

TLC Network @TLC With three little ones at home, Zach and Tori are in major need of a date night! #LPBW With three little ones at home, Zach and Tori are in major need of a date night! #LPBW https://t.co/kYdXtZGsIx

On tonight's episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach continued to navigate their schedule around their three kids, Jackson, Josiah and Laila. The couple revealed some of their troubles with parenthood and expressed their concerns of not being able to spend time with each other. They confessed to being extremely "sleep-deprived" as their son Josiah didn't sleep for more than 20-30 minutes. They also decided to get sleep training for Josiah.

Tori expressed that her role as a mother wasn't being appreciated enough and although she understands her job role as a stay-at-home mom, she also wanted to be recognized for it. The couple also decided that they needed some time away from the kids to spend a date night together.

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the LPBW couple handling their kids. They felt that Tori and Zach weren't able to cope up with three kids and had hazards all over the house. Some also noted that they were clearly sleep deprived, while others felt that they should stop complaining.

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 What the heck sleep training? You develop a routine. This is the 3rd child. You don’t let them constantly nap during the day. #LPBW What the heck sleep training? You develop a routine. This is the 3rd child. You don’t let them constantly nap during the day. #LPBW

#lpbw With all this complaining maybe it’s time to, you know, stop breeding so fast ffs. It’s not rocket science. With all this complaining maybe it’s time to, you know, stop breeding so fast ffs. It’s not rocket science. #lpbw

OptionsT @TamMoh71 Yeah Tori and Zach - imagine how people do this with FULL TIME JOBS #LPBW Yeah Tori and Zach - imagine how people do this with FULL TIME JOBS #LPBW

Tanya Talley @TanyaTa02606417 I'm starting to see what everyone else is pointing out - Zach and Tori just don't seem careful enough with Lilah. Who sits a kid next to a hot griddle and walks away?! #lpbw I'm starting to see what everyone else is pointing out - Zach and Tori just don't seem careful enough with Lilah. Who sits a kid next to a hot griddle and walks away?! #lpbw

What transpired on last week's episode of LPBW?

Last week's episode of LPBW began with Amy and Chris talking about the latter's surprise party and their one-year anniversary. Amy was previously married to her ex-husband Matt, however, the former couple split in 2016. She married her longtime boyfriend Chris in 2021. The duo also discussed their upcoming one-year anniversary.

Meanwhile, Tori and Zach sat with their three kids and talked about how things have been between them. The former was tired as their son Josiah didn't sleep much, disrupting their sleep schedule as well. She also explained how Zach doesn't understand what she goes through on a regular basis.

Chris and Matt met up at the farm where the latter discussed the updates with the farm sale. He stated to have a lot on his plate, including building his house, having foundation issues and taking care of his mother in Arizona after his father's death. After a brief conversation, Chris noted that he didn't want to commit to helping Matt without Amy's approval.

Zach and Tori met with Amy and Chris and discussed not being part of the farm anymore as Tori explained that it wasn't a happy place for her.

Season 24 of LPBW has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, there is more to come as the Roloff family deals with more complications, leading to more drama in the season. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of LPBW next Tuesday, December 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

