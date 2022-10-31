How did Little People, Big World Season 23 end? Revisit the family drama ahead of Season 24 premiere

Little People, Big World is back with another season and a new family drama. The 24th season of the show will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 pm ET. The new season will pick up from where it left off in Season 23.

The 23rd season finale of Little People, Big World ended with a tough confrontation between Amy and Matt about the latter dividing the family by not selling the family farm to his children. The divorced couple also blamed each other for spoiling their children with ATVs and letting them get away with big mistakes.

Matt decided to put sell the farm and informed the kids about the same via a message, to which no one responded. Tori then said that they were now disconnected from the issue of Roloff farms. Caryn and Matt went to a pottery class and were excited about enjoying their retirement.

What happened on Little People, Big World season 23? Family farm drama explored ahead of new season

In season 23 of Little People, Big World, Zach wanted to purchase the north side of the family's farm. His father Matt decided to handle the situation like a businessman and did not reduce the price of the farm for his son. Matt did not think any of his children could take care of the farm and believed that he would be the one taking care of the property.

Zach, Tori and their kids moved to another town after the deal fell through. They did not celebrate Christmas with their family and only visited the farm once during the pumpkin season.

Matt later grew concerned about who would take care of the farm in his absence and decided to put the property on the market instead of offering it to his children. Zach said that he did not care about the farm anymore and wanted to devote his time to taking care of his pregnant wife. It was later revealed that their third child was going to be born with dwarfism.

Amy and Chris went to Arizona to meet Matt and Caryn, much to the surprise of their friends, since Amy and Matt were already divorced. Jack underwent surgery for his limp.

What to expect from the new season of Little People, Big World?

Little People, Big World Season 24 will feature Zach and Tori welcoming their third child, Josiah. Tori will need major surgery for the birth and fans will witness the moment she saw her son for the first time on April 30, 2022.

However, trouble is not over for the Roloff family as the couple will not let their newborn meet Caryn because of her insistence that Matt did nothing wrong in selling the farm.

Amy and Chris will celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary and reflect back on their journey. In the trailer for the upcoming season, Caryn and Matt hinted at a different family farm situation, with the latter saying:

"I think I've gotten the message, and I am ready to do something different with the farm."

TLC will air fresh episodes of Little People, Big World Season 24 every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes