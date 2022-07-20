Little People, Big World Season 23 finale: How did fans react to Amy confronting Matt over the farm news?

Things got intense between Amy and Matt tonight on Little People, Big World. Amy visited Matt's farm to pick up some boxes and borrow his exercise cycle. The two talked about the ownership of the farm after she saw that Matt was planning to renovate some parts of the farm for new buyers.

Matt said he offered the kids the farm at half the price, but they planned something else for their lives. He said that he was happy that the offer did not go through with Zach or any of the other kids because, in the end, he would have been the one taking care of the farm.

He interrupted Amy rudely and said that four kids were involved in the situation and that giving the farm to one child would not have been fair. He tried to defend himself by saying that there were still 93 acres of land left for the kids. Amy said the farm belonged to him, so the 93 acres were also his own.

Amy said he treated the farm negotiations as a businessman, not a family man. The two fought about parenting and accused each other of spoiling the kids. Matt said he tried to act as the disciplinarian of the house, but Amy let the kids do whatever they wanted. Amy felt that the kids were spoiled because he bought them ATV bikes.

Little People, Big World fans praised Amy for confronting him over the issue and slammed Matt for selling the farm.

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

Amy-“No, there’s 93 acres for Matt.”

#LPBW Matt-“There’s 93 acres for the family.”Amy-“No, there’s 93 acres for Matt.” Matt-“There’s 93 acres for the family.”Amy-“No, there’s 93 acres for Matt.”#LPBW https://t.co/i1omZ8CL4g

Little People, Big World fans react as Amy confronts Matt

Little People, Big World fans were impressed with Amy confronting Matt over the issue. They said that Matt would regret his decision later on in life.

Susan Whitehill @SusanMWhitehill So Matt is trying to place blame on Amy for the boys not getting the farm because they’re spoiled? That’s some prime gaslighting. #LPBW So Matt is trying to place blame on Amy for the boys not getting the farm because they’re spoiled? That’s some prime gaslighting. #LPBW

Danielle @Thecraftyturtle Matt won't take accountability for his part in anything because he is extremely narcissistic. He clearly needs money. Look how much crap he's bought over the years. I'm sure there's loans he needs to pay. He does a great job of blaming everyone else. #lpbw Matt won't take accountability for his part in anything because he is extremely narcissistic. He clearly needs money. Look how much crap he's bought over the years. I'm sure there's loans he needs to pay. He does a great job of blaming everyone else.#lpbw

𝒜𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒶 𝒞𝓁𝒶𝓇𝓀 ☀️🌊 @aclarkcountry



Well. fill me in!



#LPBW There is a lot going on you don't know about. - MattWell. fill me in! There is a lot going on you don't know about. - MattWell. fill me in! #LPBW

Teresa Wojo @tiggie72 Amy is right. Matt treats his potential sale of Roloff farm to his children as a business deal and not family. Matt is angry at his kids for damaging things on the farm when they were growing up, let it go @mattroloff admit @amyroloffCF is right, #LPBW Amy is right. Matt treats his potential sale of Roloff farm to his children as a business deal and not family. Matt is angry at his kids for damaging things on the farm when they were growing up, let it go @mattroloff admit @amyroloffCF is right, #LPBW

JudyPinky @JudyPinky1



Caryn wanted more money for it. Just say it. #LittlePeopleBigWorld Oh my God, did Matt just say he didnt want to give his kids the farm he promised them because they spilled sodas and broke windows there AS KIDS?! Oh my.Caryn wanted more money for it. Just say it. #LPBW Oh my God, did Matt just say he didnt want to give his kids the farm he promised them because they spilled sodas and broke windows there AS KIDS?! Oh my. Caryn wanted more money for it. Just say it. #LPBW #LittlePeopleBigWorld

Little People, Big World family farm issue heats up

In the season premiere of Little People, Big World, it was revealed that Zach discussed purchasing the North side of the family farm with Matt. While Matt took on the farm negotiation as a businessman, Caryn said that Zach wanted the entire negotiation to be more of a family thing. Matt thought that neither of his kids were capable enough to handle the work that came with the property, and while he did want Zach and Tori to live on the farm, he speculated that they would not do any work.

Later on, Zach brought up his kids in the meeting, saying how good it would be if Matt's grandchildren grew up on the farm, which according to the latter, was a low blow. He refused to give the farm to Zach at a lower price, and the negotiation fell through.

After the deal broke off, Zach and Tori decided to move to a town 45 minutes away from their hometown, as shown on Little People, Big World. Zach did not tell his dad that he was moving and instead asked his young son Jackson to inform him that they were shifting. Matt showed no emotion concerning the news but later said that he missed Zach and Tori.

Additionally, Zach did not attend the pumpkin season fair, which took place on the family farm every year, till the last day. Zach felt that Matt did not think that Zach was a part of the family and instead liked being the boss of the farm. The son also speculated that this was why Matt bought Amy's share and did everything he wanted without consulting anyone.

Matt visited Zach's new home and said they were not the first father-son to fight over property. Zach said he was not interested in engaging with his father or the farm. Instead of informing his father in person, Zach told him that he and Tori were expecting another child.

In episode 6, a barn on the farm caught fire, making Matt wonder what would happen to the farm in his absence, so he decided to sell off a portion of the farm to someone else at a higher price.

It has not been confirmed if Little People, Big World will return for the 24th season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far