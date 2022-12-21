"So sick of Tori": Fans slam Tori for meddling with Zach and father Matt's relationship on Little People Big World (LPBW)

Little People Big World (LPBW) season 24 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the Roloff family navigating their day-to-day lives while also dealing with family issues, marital concerns, relationship problems and important conversations, leading to significant drama throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of LPBW, Tori revealed that the farm sale wouldn't be the only factor that could mend her and her husband Zach's relationship with the latter's father Matt. Fans, however, felt that Tori was coming between the father-son duo's relationship. One tweeted:

Season 24 of LPBW has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have voiced their opinions clearly on social media. Cast members of the hit TLC series include Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, Zach Roloff, Tori Roloff, Chris Marek, and Caryn Chandler.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Its Time For Plan B, reads:

"Parental demands push Zach and Tori to the brink; as Zach removes himself from another pumpkin season, Matt approaches Amy and Chris for help; with the farm sale stalled, Matt considers a daring plan B."

Tori addresses her opinions with the farm sale on LPBW

On tonight's episode of LPBW, the Roloff family gathered to decide who would take part in the pumpkin season. Matt Roloff was fighuring out what to do with the farm as he had put it on sale and there were no buyers for the house on the farm. He and his girlfriend Carlyn were trying to figure out if his ex-wife Amy and her husband Chris would be a part of the pumpkin season.

While Amy initially hesitated about being a part of the pumpkin season and joining the farm's yearly tradition, Matt explained that she was the face of the season, considering her involvement last year. While sitting with her daughter-in-law Tori, Amy explained that although she initially debated the idea, she decided to go forward and be a part of pumpkin season this year.

Tori, who was intently listening to the conversation, confessed to not going to the pumpkin season this year as she, her husband Zach and kids were going to continue with their own tradition and harvest. She explained that it was a sad place for her to be. The previous season documented the tension between Zach and his father Matt as the latter refused to sell the farm to his kids, which led to a lot of drama.

Zach, Tori and their kids moved to another town after the deal fell through. They did not celebrate Christmas with their family and only visited the farm once during the pumpkin season. The break-off within the family was reflected in tonight's episode as Tori addressed her concerns with the same.

Tori confessed to being worried about Amy, considering how close her ex and current husband were at this stage. She reflected on what an emotional time it has been for Zach and her with Matt, considering all the drama that transpired last season on LPBW.

Meanwhile, Amy reflected on her devastation following her divorce with Matt and revealed that she could have been destroyed emotionally and mentally. She confessed to faith and her four kids being her saving grace through all of that. The star also hoped for Zach and his father Matt to reconcile at some point.

Tori, however, felt that the farm "leaving the situation," considering its sale, would help a lot with the father-son duo getting into a cordial relationship. In a confessional, the LPBW cast member said:

"I would prefer for the farm to go away. Yeah, I think it would just be a lot easier on our family, personally. Instead of it just still constantly being dangled in front of everyone. I think that there's been a lot more damage than just selling the farm. And so, the farm disappearing tomorrow doesn't fix the relationshop between us, and Matt and Caryn."

Fans slam Tori for her comments on LPBW

Fans took to social media to raise concerns about Tori's comments. Check out what they have to say.

Season 24 of Little People Big World gets interesting with each passing episode. As the season progress, there are more complications coming up between the cast. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of LPBW next Tuesday, December 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

