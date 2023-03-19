4 upcoming reality shows releasing in April 2023

Reality shows have grown in popularity over the years, with new series being released on a regular basis on cable TV networks and streaming services. There is an audience for everything, whether the show is about cooking, dating, decorating, talent competitions, sailing, real estate, or even survival.

The drama quotient and entertainment factor that reality shows provide keeps viewers glued to their television screens on a daily basis.

Every month, a new batch of reality TV series is released for everyone's viewing pleasure. With April just around the corner, a slew of new reality shows are set to premiere. Among them are four that will catch your attention.

Continue reading to learn more about the four reality television shows that will debut in April.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and 3 other reality shows set to premiere in April 2023

Many networks are getting ready to debut new reality shows in April, which will hook you again as the month draws nearer.

The four reality television shows listed below will premiere on their respective networks in April 2023.

Race to Survive Alaska

USA Network's newest reality TV show, Race to Survive Alaska, is a high-stakes survival competition series. The show will introduce viewers to eight teams who battle it out against each other in a 100-mile race across the Alaskan tundra with limited supplies in the hopes of winning $500,000.

Race to Survive Alaska will premiere on April 3, 2023, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

Season 3 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is all set to premiere in less than a month. The reality TV dating show will introduce viewers to a new set of Americans who embark on a journey in search of their true love in the Caribbean. The forthcoming reality TV show will premiere on April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on TLC.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Season 4 of Bravo's popular reality TV sailing show titled Below Deck Sailing Yacht is all set to be released in less than a month. Apart from the returning members, fans will also be introduced to a bunch of new faces. This season, the crew will be sailing across Sardina, Italy.

The forthcoming season of the famed reality TV series will premiere on April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. Glenn Shephard will be returning as the captain of the yacht. Prior to the release of the series, they released a sneak peek teasing fans on what to expect. The trailer showcases Gary and Daisy having an argument regarding Colin.

Celebrity Game Face

Hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife, this game show will introduce fan-favorite celebrity couples competing against each other from the comfort of their homes. From funny trivia to tricky physical challenges, the couples must successfully complete them to walk away as the winners.

Celebrity Game Face will premiere on April 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm act only on E.

