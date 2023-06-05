Fans dislike the upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL sneakers: “These are bad, bunny”

Bad Bunny and Adidas are coming together again to launch a new iteration of the Adidas Response CL sneakers, covered in all black and blue stripes. The hype about the Bad Bunny x Adidas sneaker release is quite high among sneakerheads, but this time for the Adidas Response CL "Core Black" sneakers, fans are not that happy. Sneakerheads are criticizing both Bad Bunny and Adidas for the new design of the shoe.

In 2023, Bad Bunny and Adidas have already released two pairs of sneakers in collaboration, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Wild Moss" and the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light in Sail. The internet is already showing images of many other sneakers that the two partners are going to introduce in the coming months of 2023. In between all the releases and the news of the new releases, the official image of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "Core Black" sneakers got out, and fans are not impressed.

Fans dislike the upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL sneakers (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Netizens criticize the new upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "Core Black" sneakers

In March 2021, Adidas announced a long-term partnership with Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny based on their shared values of innovation, creativity, and self-expression. The partnership has been a huge success, with fans eagerly anticipating each new release. Considering the huge success rate, two brands have released various silhouettes together in 2023, with many more to come.

Recently, the "Core Black" version of the Adidas Response CL sneakers has surfaced on the internet as a result of the two brands' collaborative effort. "Core Black" dominates the majority of the pair, and only the 3-Stripes on the sides are covered by a contrasting blue tone. The "El Ojo" images on the spine also break up the otherwise black design. This is the main outlook of the pair, and fans are not approving of it.

Fans' comments on the Instagram post by @nicekicks regarding the shoe show how much sneakerheads dislike the pair. A fan has compared the pair with a kid's destroyed shoes, and on the other hand, a fan has criticized the pair as grandpa shoes. And looking at the new sneaker, fans are shaming Adidas by pointing out the fact that Jordan joined Nike for good. The comment section of the post is overflowing with all the negative comments, with very little appreciation.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Sneakerheads have always supported the new releases of the Bad Bunny and Adidas sneakers with very little criticism. However, this time, looking at the comments, it seems like fans are really disappointed about the upcoming release. The sneaker community has always been very supportive of anything new and innovative. It can be hoped that the new Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL sneakers will also receive some appreciation.

