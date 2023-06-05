Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers: Price and more details explored

German sportswear brand Adidas is collaborating with Highsnobiety to re-introduce one of its most popular sneaker models - Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. This sneaker model, a nod to Paris, is loved by sneakerheads. The two brands have come together for professional purposes multiple times and this time it is to launch a new version of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Highsnobiety is a popular global media brand with the main purpose of publishing trending fashion stories by covering everything from luxury brands like Dior to sneaker brands like Adidas. On various occasions, the media brand has been associated with Adidas and has conducted exclusive interviews for high-end drops from the sneaker brand. An example of this would be Highsnobiety's exclusive interview with Till Jagla, Adidas' king of sneaker collaborations.

While the collaboration was announced, neither of the brands has announced an official release date for the sneaker pair. The pair which will be available to buy at Adidas' online and offline stores soon, will retail for a price of $150.

The new Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers will come with a cool "Highsnobiety in Paris" keychain

Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Since 1971, the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have drawn a huge amount of attention on playing fields and in public. They are considered to be the epitome of style because of their functional design and comfortable structure. This famous design now takes on a new form in an upcoming partnership with Highsnobiety, which was inspired by their pop-up art museum, HIGHArt, in Paris.

The traditional design is given a new look in this collaboration rendition. It highlights the distinctive characteristics of Stan Smith sneakers, such as the iconic 3-Stripes along with a branded heel tab. The sneakers are reinvented with a special fusion of the previous version and a new look, fusing Highsnobiety's contemporary style with Adidas' classic appeal.

The upper of the shoe, which was made from fine tumbled leather, has an elegant look. A printed and embroidered Highsnobiety logo perfectly contrasts the exterior to give the sneaker a modern feel. The sock liner, tongue, and heel all have additional cooperation accents, quietly highlighting the teamwork behind this limited edition.

The sneakers also include a distinctive "Highsnobiety in Paris" keychain as a tribute to Highsnobiety's recent endeavors. This item honors the cooperation as well as the thriving pop-up art culture where it was born.

While talking about the pair, the sneaker brand explained how Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are made with sustainable materials for an environment-friendly approach.

"It’s time the classic shoe became more sustainable. Became truly timeless.Without sacrificing the infamous design, we’ve reinvented the Stan Smith sneaker with a recycled PRIMEGREEN upper to do right by it. A new standard in sustainability, crafted in a classic silhouette. Because style and sustainability shouldn’t just go hand in hand, they belong on your feet."

Highsnobiety x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Stan Smith has long been a beloved pair of shoes. It immediately became a recognizable trainer all around the world thanks to its sporty yet stylish look.

As mentioned earlier, the release date of the shoe wasn't announced.

