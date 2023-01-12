Adidas Originals Stan Smith Blue version collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas Originals, the German sportswear giant, has merged with its ambitious Blue Version initiative to launch brand new makeovers upon the iconic Stan Smith footwear silhouette. The Blue Version initiative debuted in 2022 and has since then often given its own contemporary takeover of the three-stripe label's archive models.

The latest vintage brand classic to be reiterated by the initiative is Stan Smith, which is being clad in the three stripes label's infamous "Bluebird" tone. The Stan Smith sneakers will be accompanied by an apparel collection. The Spring/Summer 2023 Stan Smith with Blue Version collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on January 13, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas Originals Stan Smith x Blue Version collection, which features four makeovers of sneakers and an apparel line

The upcoming Adidas Originals Stan Smith x Blue Version collection, which features four makeovers of sneakers and an apparel line (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022 kick-started the Blue Version initiative by the Adidas Originals sub-label aiming to highlight the infamous "Bluebird" tone and continue its journey by reimagining iconic and classic silhouettes such as Stan Smith. The official press release introduces the latest project,

"This season, adidas Originals throws open the doors to self expression with its latest collection. As a new generation challenges the status quo, the Trefoil steps up to the plate – drawing on archival cues to project an inclusive vision for the future."

The site further explains the details of the collection and what it will offer,

"In Spring/Summer 2023, the brand with the Three Stripes styles the latest iterations of its Stan Smith silhouette with its pinnacle clothing offering, Blue Version. The result: a fashion icon reborn through the lens of the brand’s most aesthetically daring apparel expression."

The collection is led by footwear offerings, which feature four new iterations of Stan Smith. Firstly, the original court sneaker, Stan Smith, has been reiterated in a "Millencon" design.

Available globally on January 13th on CONFIRMED, Ready to break the fashion code? adidas Originals styles the fashion icon Stan Smith with exclusive pieces from the Blue Version collection.Available globally on January 13th on CONFIRMED, adidas.com and select adidas stores. Ready to break the fashion code? adidas Originals styles the fashion icon Stan Smith with exclusive pieces from the Blue Version collection. Available globally on January 13th on CONFIRMED, adidas.com and select adidas stores. https://t.co/TKhCCc8WFl

The "Millencon" iteration adds fluid lines and new dimensions to the sneaker, while the traditional trefoil branding is added over the heel. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Ready to enter the metaverse? These adidas shoes envision the future with fluid lines and unique shapes that create a whole new world of proportion. Drawing on basketball-inspired design elements with a nod to the 2000s, a clean leather upper meets wavy tooling in an otherworldly style statement."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Core Black/Bright Royal/Better Scarlet' color scheme, which will retail at $125. Three other iterations will be released, which follow a traditional look -

Stan Smith 'Core White / Off White / Preloved Blue,' which will be retailed at $105. Stan Smith 'Core White / Linen Green / Silver Metallic,' which will be retailed at $105. Stan Smith Recon shoes, which will be retailed at $165.

The Recon Stan Smith opts for an all-white look, which is slightly disturbed by a stripped-back approach. The leather upper and chunky rubber midsoles finish off the clean look.

The sneakers are accompanied by an apparel line featuring shorts, tops, bodysuits, and biker jackets, clad in red, black, and white color schemes. One can avail the entire collection via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 13, 2023.

