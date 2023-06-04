Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Brown" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Bad Bunny, the rapper from Puerto Rico, is transforming what it means to be a versatile musician. The performer has not restricted his efforts to the music industry alone, branching out into other avenues as well. He has lately starred in advertisements for Pepsi and Apple Music, fronted Coachella, and is now reported to be working on a single with Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

The rapper has also left a significant mark across several cultural sectors, thanks to his ongoing collaborations with Adidas. In the previous weeks of 2023, the “Olive” and “Royal Blue” colorways of the Campus Light silhouette, co-designed by the rapper and Adidas, surfaced on the internet. The latest addition to their collaborative portfolio is the “Brown” colorway of their joint Campus Light sneakers.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks New Bad Bunny x adidas Campus Light Samples New Bad Bunny x adidas Campus Light Samples ☕️ https://t.co/Eu3UcVyxwh

By the end of 2023, Adidas and a few other shops are expected to offer the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Brown sneakers for sale at $160 USD. The shoes are one of numerous hues for the Campus Light model, which Bad Bunny and Adidas have been developing. The Campus Light is a modernized version of the initial Campus, which made its debut as a court shoe in the 1970s.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Brown shoes comprise cushioned collar areas

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some of the most innovative and sought-after sneakers of 2023 are products of Bad Bunny’s partnership with Adidas Originals, which are inspired by the artist's astrological sign and sense of style.

The most recent model to be made public is a sample of the Adidas Campus silhouette that is colored in warm, earthy brown hues. Similar to its "Wild Moss" predecessor, this new style is constructed using a luxurious textured suede that covers the majority of the shoe's top.

The satin-made heel cushioning gives the sturdy design a touch of refinement, while delicate cream details wonderfully contrast the suede upper's worn-in, faded cocoa color. These paler hues are present on the rope lace loops, brushed-finish extended foxing, outer sole unit, as well as inner heel lining of the shoes.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks First Look at a new Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Brown" First Look at a new Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Brown" ☕ https://t.co/eJN8aKxqxU

The classic three-Stripes Adidas insignia, which completes the design, is rendered in a rich dark chocolate tone that guarantees the shoe's earthy feel is held together. This element gives the composition's monochromatic brown elements a final touch of depth. The Pisces zodiac sign, which is embodied by two fish swimming in opposite directions, has served as the basis for the Campus Light concept.

Since 2020, when they unveiled their first pair of kicks together, Bad Bunny and Adidas have worked to bring to the market some of the most innovative sneaker styles. The Forum Buckle Low "The First Café" was a coffee-themed variation of the classic basketball sneaker. Following this, the duo then released a Response CL shoes and a second Forum Buckle Low in white and pink called "Easter Egg."

The duo's partnership represents an expansion of Bad Bunny's artistic perspectives from Puerto Rico to the rest of the world. The partnership honors the rapper's love of music, art, and style as well as his impact on Latinx identity and contemporary youth culture.

Keep an eye out for the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Brown as well as other forthcoming offerings from this creative duo, whether you admire the sensational singer or Adidas or are just looking for a unique pair of trainers.

Poll : 0 votes