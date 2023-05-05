Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase “Oreo” Shoes: Everything we know so far

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar and fashion icon, has been collaborating with Adidas since 2022, releasing several versions of the Forum Low Buckle silhouette in various colorways. His latest creation, however, is a departure from his previous designs and features a more understated and minimalist aesthetic.

A sample of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase “Oreo” shoes has surfaced online, revealing a black and white motif for the Benito-designed sneakers.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase “Oreo” is not yet confirmed to be released to the public, but some sources suggest that it could be part of his final Forum collaboration with Adidas.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase sample shoes are adorned with classic black and white palette

Here's a detailed look at the mismatched heels of both shoes (Image via Instagram/@youngviet23)

The Forum Powerphase is a retro-inspired model that was originally released in the 1980s as a tennis shoe. It features a low-top profile, a lace-up closure, a perforated toe box, and a rubber outsole. The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase “Oreo” sample follows the same structure, but with some notable differences.

The upper of the shoe is made of canvas and matte leather, with black dominating most of the panels. The only exceptions are the lower throat’s eyelets, the stripes on the sides, and the added heel overlays, which are all white. The contrast between the black and white elements creates an “Oreo” effect that gives the shoe its name.

kiksnass @kiksnass A Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Powerphase "Oreo" Sample Has Surfaced bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY A Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Powerphase "Oreo" Sample Has Surfaced bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/bLZIspOlds

The shoe also features some signature details from Bad Bunny’s previous collaborations with Adidas.

His moniker is printed in white next to the stripes on both sides of the shoe, while his bunny logo and his eye icon are embroidered on the left and right heels, respectively. The tongue label also bears his name and logo in black and white.

The Puerto Rican artist has already dropped four colorways of the Forum Low Buckle in 2022 and 2023, each representing a different theme or mood.

The first one was the “Easter Egg,” which featured pastel hues and a removable buckle strap. The second one was the “Coffee,” which had a brown and beige palette and a hidden pocket on the tongue. The third one was the “Black Future,” which had an all-black upper and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. The fourth one was the “Cloud White," which had a white upper and a translucent outsole.

The “Oreo” sample could be seen as a continuation of the “Black Future” and “Cloud White” colorways, as it combines both black and white elements in a simple yet striking way. It could also be interpreted as a reflection of Bad Bunny’s versatile and eclectic style, which ranges from colorful and playful to dark and edgy.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase "Oreo" is a potential sneaker that could be released in the near future. Those interested in updates on the shoe can receive notifications by signing up on the shoe label’s official web page.

The sneaker is part of a long history of Adidas collaborations with celebrities from different fields and backgrounds who have brought their own vision and creativity to the brand's classic and iconic models.

Poll : 0 votes