Jalen Green x Adidas BYW Select “Philippines” shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored 

German brand Adidas has had a history of celebrating the diverse backgrounds of its athletes. The shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, Jalen Green, has consistently made an endeavour of showing off his Filipino roots with The Three Stripes, and he plans to do the same with the next BYW Select "Philippines" shoes.

The BYW Select “Philippines” is expected to enter the market on May 15th, 2023. The shoes will be offered by adidas.com and select retailers with a retail price label of $150 USD. It is a limited edition shoe that honors Jalen Green’s Filipino heritage and celebrates AAPI Heritage Month.

Jalen Green x Adidas BYW Select “Philippines” shoes is a tribute to the player's Filipino heritage

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jalen Green was born in Merced, California to a Filipino mother and an African-American father. He started playing basketball at a young age and quickly showed his talent and potential. He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School, where he averaged 33.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game as a senior. He was ranked as the number one prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN and Rivals.

Instead of going to college, Green decided to join the NBA G League Ignite, to prepare for the NBA. He became the first player to sign with the Ignite. He also showcased his athleticism, creativity, and versatility on both ends of the floor.

Green’s impressive performance in the G League earned him a spot in the 2021 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Houston Rockets with the second pick. He became the highest-drafted player of Filipino descent in NBA history, surpassing Jordan Clarkson who was picked 46th in 2014. He also joined Raymond Townsend and Erik Spoelstra as the only Filipinos to be involved in the NBA.

The BYW Select “Philippines” is a special edition of the basketball shoe that celebrates the Filipino roots and the remarkable journey of Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets shooting guard who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Green is one of the few players in NBA history who have Filipino ancestry, and has been proudly representing his heritage with The Three Stripes.

This Adidas BYW Select features a combination of red, blue, and yellow elements that resemble the Philippine flag. The mismatched uppers on the left and right pay respect to the national flag while the logo and lacing method are reversed on both pairs of trainers.

The tongue has Velcro patches that let you personalize the branding with two Jeepney (a country-specific kind of public transit) and two Three Stripes logos that are included in the kit.

Jalen Green's moniker is written back on the pull tab in a color that contrasts with the upper of each individual pair of trainers. The upper is completed by white accents on the heel as well as sockliner, and the naturally curved Boost-cushioned midsole has a pop of yellow.

Take a closer look at the tongue (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas BYW Select “Philippines” is not only a stylish sneaker, but also a performance-oriented one. It features a neoprene upper that provides a snug fit and breathability, a Lightstrike cushioning that offers lightweight comfort and responsiveness, and a BOOST midsole that delivers energy return and stability. The outsole has a wavy pattern that enhances traction and flexibility.

If you are a fan of Green or the Philippines, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to cop this unique pair.

