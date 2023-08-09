Who are Lil Tay's parents? Real name and more explored as viral rapper sensation dies aged 14 

14-year-old viral sensation Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope passed away on August 9, 2023. The news of her demise was shared by her parents on social media. They released a statement online and expressed that the sudden passing of their daughter popularly known as Lil Tay has caused them "indescribable pain."

Lil Tay is survived by her parents Angela Tian, who is a real estate agent, and Chritopher J. Hope, who is a lawyer.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the statement read.

The statement further mentioned that the duo recently lost their son too and Claire's death has added to their grief. Her parents mentioned that an investigation into the deaths of the two youngsters is currently underway.

For those unaware, Lil Tay was known for sharing videos in which she was usually seen posing with luxury cars, money, and expensive things. She called herself the "youngest flexer" of the century and also posted several rap videos.

Angela Tian and Christopher J. Hope were granted joint custody of Lil Tay in 2018

The rapper was popular for flaunting her expensive possessions online and she started sharing videos of the same on social media when she was just nine years old. Her parents Angela Tian and Christopher J. Hope were also involved in her social media presence.

Angela worked as a real estate agent and was accused of using properties she did not own as backdrops for Tay's videos, as per The Sun. Her father, Christopher, was reportedly involved in a legal dispute with Angela over custody of Tay.

In October 2018, the duo was given joint custody of Tay and Christopher was given more control over the legal matters involving his daughter

And at the time, he told Hollywood Life:

"When my daughter’s social media began to go viral this year, I disagreed with most of the social media activity. I took legal steps to stop things which I felt were dangerous to her physical and mental health and to her future."

He further said:

"I do not think a 10-year-old girl should be put in those situations and made to drop out of school so that she can make money for other people."

Lil Tay's brother alleged in 2021 that their father was trying to take control of their money

Contrary to his father's remarks on Tay's presence on social media and his love for her, Tay's sibling set up a GoFundMe account in 2021 and said that their father was trying to take away all their money.

Tay's sibling said:

"My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay's money, career, and custody, and as a result it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada. He also requested through a court order to prevent her from speaking out about the truth."

He further said that their father had stolen millions of dollars from Tay and was trying to take control of all her funds.