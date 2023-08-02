What did Naia Wilson do? Former Massachusetts principal charged for misappropriating school funds 

60-year-old Naia Wilson has been accused of misappropriating school funds at New Mission High School. Wilson allegedly used about $40,000 to fund her personal vacations to Barbados in 2016 and 2018. Naia was the principal of the school from 2006 to 2019 and since the incident gained attention, authorities have tried to find better ways and implement new protocols to avoid such situations.

According to the US attorney's office, New Mission High School got enough autonomy to decide the expenses of the school.

Naia Wilson pleaded guilty to fraud after misusing school funds

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts revealed in a press release that 60-year-old Naia Wilson embezzled around $40,000. In the period between 2016 and 2019, Wilson requested checks from the school’s external fiscal agent account and issued them in other people's names.

She recorded the checks in the form of stipends for people, but some checks were issued in the names of individuals who did not work in the school. After receiving the money, she would deposit it into her own account. She also reportedly funded two vacations with her friends with this money. According to FBI Boston Special Agent Christopher DiMenna:

"Instead of working honestly on behalf of her students, Naia Wilson is accused of abusing her authority and using the school’s budget as her own personal slush fund."

Federal prosecutors began looking into the case after an audit discovered faulty record-keeping at the school. Naia Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and has also agreed to pay restitution, as per CBS News.

Superintendent Mary Skipper expressed gratitude to the US Attorney's Office for restoring the misplaced funds. As per NBC Boston, Skipper said:

"The Boston Public Schools takes its responsibility as a steward of public funds very seriously. Since these incidents, the Boston Public Schools has implemented additional internal protocols and procedures to prevent a situation like this from occurring again."

Naia has entered a plea deal and could spend 90 days behind bars

As mentioned earlier, pilot schools like New Mission school, have autonomy in the way that they decide to spend school funds. Matthew Cahill, executive director of the Boston Finance Commission spoke about this factor and how there should be some level of scrutiny involved.

"They want the schools to have autonomy, but that comes with trust... When you see a breach like this, it really disintegrates the trust people have in government, and that is upsetting to us," Cahill said.

NBC Boston reported that Naia has opted for a plea deal, and if it is approved, she will spend up to 90 days in jail, undergo two years of supervised release, and will have to pay back the exact amount she embezzled from the school fund.

Naia Wilson's attorney, Peter Charles Horstmann, mentioned that she is aware of what she did and is remorseful.