"This is outrageous!" - Twitter reacts as federal prosecutors refuse to pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death

On Wednesday, April 12, Federal Prosecutors announced that they will not pursue charges related to Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina resident who died while on vacation in Mexico in October 2022. According to ABC, Shanquella Robinson was found dead after she was reportedly beaten by another woman in a hotel room in San Jose Del Cabo, while her acquaintances supposedly recorded the incidents.

Her acquaintance initially claimed that she had died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report later revealed that her body showed signs of trauma on her neck and spine.

ABC reported that federal prosecutors will not pursue the charges as there was a discrepancy between the initial autopsy in Mexico and the autopsy conducted by American officials.

They noted that this was partially due to a delay by US officials in investigating the case, which makes prosecution far less likely.

Netizens think authorities did not prioritize Shanquella Robinson's case because she was African-American

In response to the announcement by federal prosecutors, many netizens claimed that they did not prioritize the case because Shanquella Robinson is an African American.

They claimed that it was a clear sign of racism, and that authorities would act swiftly in confronting the murders of white Americans in Mexico.

Now if she was white, they would give justice.

This was consistent with the allegations made by Robinson's family attorneys, Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson.

The attorneys said:

“These discrepancies can be credited to the delay in investigation by U.S. officials, who conducted a second autopsy once Shanquella’s body was embalmed. When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority.”

Another netizen, Masterllc, noted that the issue may be bureaucratic, rather than race-related. He said that since the murder took place in Mexico, American officials may not be able to conduct a proper investigation.

It would be a difficult case to prosecute in the US. Only the ppl who she traveled know what happened. I don't think it's about race. Careful who you travel with 🤷🏾‍♂️

Another user, Christian Castle, promoted rumors that the murder somehow involved Mexican cartels. He said that this was the primary reason that the US Government is not pursuing the case.

No one wants to mess with the Mexico cartel.

If she was white it would be the same. No one wants to mess with the Mexico cartel.

This claim, however, was rubbished by statements made by attorney Sue-Ann Robinson. She said that, as indicated by the video, the primary suspect in the killing of Shanquella Robinson was another American with no known cartel links.

Robinson claimed that it is clear a US citizen committed a murder overseas, before returning with no threat of prosecution.

She said:

"It's going to take more than the local FBI field office in Charlotte, with all due respect to all the work that they do. Heads of state have to talk to heads of state."

Race is irrelevant. It's because happened in a different country. I know it doesn't make sense to people that understand wrong is wrong but because it happened outside of an imaginary border it doesn't matter. Wild

The Robinson family attorneys are attempting to push for a conversation between politicians so that an adequate investigation can be carried out.

