Shanquella Robinson: Reason behind US authorities not seeking charges in death revealed as family expresses disappointment

US Federal Authorities have announced that they will not file federal charges over the death of North Carolina resident Shanquella Robinson, who died while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

In an announcement, the Department of Justice stated that after federal authorities conducted a separate autopsy on the 25-year-old in NC, the evidence found was inconclusive, and added:

"After a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution."

They concluded their statement by adding that if any new evidence in the case were to surface then they would review their decision.

In a press conference held following the announcement, Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation to the family), the lawyer for Shanquella's family, remarked that they were "disappointed" at the news but were not "deterred" in their quest for justice.

Mexican authorities have called Shanquella Robinson's death a Femicide

In October 2022, Shanquella Robinson, who runs a hair braiding salon for kids, went on a trip to Mexico with six friends to celebrate a friend's birthday. Just a day after arriving, a friend called the 25-year-old's mother to inform her that Shanquella had alcohol poisoning. Hours later, on October 29, she was found dead in the living room of their hotel.

Robinson (Image via Instagram/@its.quella_)

Around mid-November, a video started circulating on social media showing another woman violently beating up the Charlotte native, while a man can be heard saying:

"Quella, can you at least fight back?"

Her mother, Sallamondra Robinson, stated in an interview that Shanquella's friend told her at the time that she died of alcohol poisoning. However, her death certificate seemed to indicate foul play and did not mention alcohol poisoning. As per reports by WSOC-TV who obtained a copy of the death certificate, she died within 15 minutes of severe injuries to her spinal cord and neck.

Robinson (Image via YouTube/@ABC11)

According to the Charlotte Observer, a doctor was called to check up on Shanquella Robinson on October 29 and found her with stable vitals but dehydrated and unable to communicate. The medical professional was informed that she drank a lot of alcohol.

Despite recommending taking Shanquella Robinson to the hospital, her friends refused and asked that she be treated at the hotel. At one point, an ambulance was called after she began having seizures.

The US Department of Justice's press release notes that they conducted a separate autopsy, but did not detail its results. Despite it being a federal crime under the US Constitution to murder a US citizen in a foreign country, federal authorities have not called Shanquella Robinson's death a murder.

However, Mexican authorities have ruled the 25-year-old's death a femicide and have issued an arrest warrant for one of the friends she was traveling with, but have not named them.

Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, attorneys for the family, explained that the discrepancy in the autopsy is likely due to the delay in carrying it out. They wrote:

"When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority."

It has been six months since Shanquella Robinson's tragic death.

