What does critical but stable condition mean? Jeremy Renner snow plow accident sparks concern 

American actor Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable condition” after being in a snow plow accident on January 1, 2023. As per his spokesperson, the actor suffered injuries after the weather-related accident. Furthermore, Deadline reported that Renner was airlifted on Sunday, January 1, 2023, but is now receiving “excellent care.”

The incident occurred when the Reno area got hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve. The storm also resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties losing power. Renner, who owns a house in Reno, was in the area at the time.

In terms of Renner's condition, “critical but stable” particularly means that the patient is in a critical condition, but they are not likely to get worse in the short term. While most hospitals in the US use common terms like undetermined, good, fair, serious, and critical, many hospitals such as the George Washington University Hospital in Washington use their own phrases like 'critical but stable'.

However, since the term is quite perplexing, many hospitals avoid using the phrase, as being critical means that the patient is serious, and that their vital signs are “unstable.”

Social media users concerned after Jeremy Renner’s spokesperson makes cryptic announcement

After Jeremy Renner’s spokesperson announced that the injuries are serious, but the actor is getting excellent care from doctors and family, netizens and his colleagues showerd their concerned for the actor, and are praying for his speedy recovery.

A Hoe On A Stroll 🔑 @zing_zaddy hoping Jeremy Renner is okay hoping Jeremy Renner is okay 😳

Terr @TerrHimself



So 2023 is already firing warning shots.



W. T. F.



deadline.com/2023/01/jeremy… Jeremy Renner “critical but stable”So 2023 is already firing warning shots.W. T. F. Jeremy Renner “critical but stable”So 2023 is already firing warning shots.W. T. F. deadline.com/2023/01/jeremy…

Katy @KTGator87 2023 CANNOT take Jeremy Renner. Prayers up, Hawkeye. 2023 CANNOT take Jeremy Renner. Prayers up, Hawkeye.

ScotTalk @ScotTalk_twt Jeremy Renner is in the hospital after a snow plowing accident... horrible way to start the year I hope he is okay and his family too, best wishes. Also people referring to him as "Hawkeye" I mean he isn't Hawkeye, he's his own person. #JeremyRenner Jeremy Renner is in the hospital after a snow plowing accident... horrible way to start the year I hope he is okay and his family too, best wishes. Also people referring to him as "Hawkeye" I mean he isn't Hawkeye, he's his own person. #JeremyRenner

JA @iwobiiii please not jeremy renner :( please not jeremy renner :(

She Got Peter Rican Hair @MarCIAlago Not 2023 trying to take Jeremy Renner too 🫠 Not 2023 trying to take Jeremy Renner too 🫠

Not much related to Renner's condition is known yet. Perhaps a formal announcement from his spokesperson or family could clear up many doubts like what the injuries are exactly, whether his vitals are stable or not, and what exactly doctors are saying.

Born in California, Renner has appeared in award-winning movies like “Mission Impossible,” and “Hawkeye”

Jeremy Renner, born in 1971, is currently 51 years old. He is the oldest of seven siblings. Born to an Irish mother and German father, Renner graduated from Fred C. Beyer High School in Modesto, California in 1989. He studied computer science and criminology and then took up drama classes to pursue acting full-time.

Jeremy Renner started his acting career with the comedy film National Lampoon's Senior Trip in 1995, and later appeared in many major Hollywood movies like Dahmer, The Hurt Locket, Mission Impossible, American Hustle, 28 Weeks Later, to name a few. He also plays a key role in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown, which is releasing its second season in January this year. Furthermore, he will also be seen in a Disney Plus series, Rennervations, which will also be released in 2023.

For his prominent work, Jeremy Renner has received major accolades and nominations. He was a two-time Oscar nominee in 2010 and 2011, for The Hurt Locker and The Town respectively. Furthermore, he has also been the recipient of major awards like the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, CinemaCon USA, and the Hollywood Film Awards.

