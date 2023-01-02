Famed Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, who is also known for his performances in Mayor of Kingstown, Tag, and several other films, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1, 2023. The actor's representatives later told Variety that he was in critical condition but is now stable.

As per Deadline, the actor suffered an accident while plowing snow and was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday. His family is reportedly with him now, and he is “receiving excellent care,” according to his spokesperson.

The current state of Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner in Wind River (Image via The Weinstein Company)

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that the 51-year-old actor has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno. On New Year's Ever, 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties lost power as a massive storm hit the region.

Renner had a "weather-related accident" while he was plowing through snow brought about by the storm. However, he is out of danger for now, as the actor's representatives indicated that he is in a "critical but stable condition":

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

This is a developing story and more information will be added as and when they become available.

Jeremy Renner’s past accident and achievements

Jeremy Renner injured on Tag (Image via Renner's Instagram)

This is not the first time The Bourne Legacy star has suffered a major accident. Apparently, he also injured both his arms just as he began filming the 2018 hit comedy, Tag.

To this date, The Hurt Locker is considered to be the actor’s best work, and earned him an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category in 2010. He was also nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor for The Town in 2011.

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye (Image via Marvel)

MCU fans will now be hoping for his speedy recovery as many would want to see him return to Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to arrive on May 1, 2026.

Those looking forward to his latest work will also get to see him in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which begins streaming on Paramount+ on January 15.

