“It was a trauma”: Hayden Panettiere shares concerns about daughter Kaya’s well-being after custody arrangement

During her appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Hayden Panettiere opened up about her 7-year-old daughter Kaya's struggles of living without her. Panettiere had previously relinquished custody of her child when she was 2 years old. Kaya currently lives with her father, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Recalling a conversation with her ex-husband Klitschko about their daughter, Hayden told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne about not being able to bring her daughter back to the United States.

Hayden Panettiere recalled Klitschko "calling me [her] and telling me [her] Kaya’s going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy." She revealed that her ex-husband found the incident funny, but Panettiere understood that it was "a trauma reaction" that Kaya was supposedly experiencing. The Heroes star told the hosts that it was Kaya's "cry for help."

During the conversation, she also said that she had the chance to speak to Kaya about the struggles she was facing. Hayden noted that her daughter did not have a definite answer to her question.

"When I asked her about it she went into goo-goo ga-ga speak, like just talking gibberish. I never before heard her do that... It was a trauma that she was experiencing, me not being around."

Why are Hayden Panettiere and her daughter living separately?

Hayden Panettiere opened up about having postpartum depression in 2014 when she was with Wladimir Klitschko. The actress revealed that she did not receive the right help to cope with the condition at the time. She eventually turned to alcoholism but began working towards sobriety soon after.

In one of her interviews with People Magazine, she revealed having struggled with opioid addiction as a teenager.

Hayden told Pinkett Smith and the other hosts that she and Klitschko eventually split, after which, her daughter would travel between Tennessee and Ukraine (where her ex-husband lived).

Hayden Panettiere @haydenpanettier Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 https://t.co/oCiTK0ziJf

The actress noted that Klitschko demanded full custody of their daughter during one of her visits to Ukraine. She revealed that she signed the custody papers without speaking about the situation. Recalling the "heartbreaking" incident, she said:

"I thought she was going over to visit him like she always did... And then once she was over there, it was immediately, ‘I want full custody of her,’ which was a shock to me.”

Hayden Panettiere quipped that she expected to have a conversation with her ex-husband about bringing her daughter back once she sobered up. However, she revealed to have had no such conversation with Klitschko. Hayden said:

"I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time."

How is Hayden Panettiere's relationship with her daughter Kaya?

Hayden Panettiere revealed that despite her own struggles, she had "never endangered" her child and done anything that could justify her losing custody. She revealed:

"I had never endangered her, or done anything that would... in this country, they would never take a child from me, it never would have happened."

Hayden Panettiere hopes that her daughter comes to visit her in the United States, which she claims has not happened since Kaya started living with her father.

