"The world is waking up" - Wladimir Klitschko speaks at the World Economic Forum

Wladimir Klitschko believes that Ukraine can't give in to Russia amidst their current war.

The former Heavyweight Champion, alongside his brother Vitali, have become the faces of Ukraine during their war with Russia. While the elder Klitschko is the current mayor of Kyiv, the younger one is enlisted into the resevere ranks of the military.

Instead of being on the frontlines, Klitschko has been the most valuable on the internet. During the current war, he's been repeatedly making videos for Twitter and other social media platforms to keep civilians informed. He's also stayed in touch with those outside his home country.

Wladimir and his brother Vitali recently gave a speech at the World Economic Forum. There, the brothers were asked if the country should give in to some concessions that Russia has requested. Wladimir believes that if they do, Ukraine will be making a big mistake.

Discussing Russia's war on his home country, the younger Klitschko said:

"The positive is the world is waking up. It takes time, unfortunately, it takes lives, unfortunately... If we give in, it’s the beginning of the end. If we don't have the aggressor pay the consequence, they don't pay with severe consequences for this aggression, they will not learn the lesson."

See the Klitschko brothers discuss the war below:

Wladimir Klitschko reveals that his comeback was derailed by the war

Wladimir Klitschko recently revealed that if it weren't for Russia invading his home country, he'd likely be preparing for a comeback.

'Dr. Ironfist' retired from the sport of boxing in 2017 following back-to-back losses to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Now 46 years old, Klitschko has revealed that he plans to rematch 'The Gypsy King' later this year.

The reason is that he wanted to set the record for being the oldest Heavyweight Champion ever. George Foreman currently holds the record, as he was 45 years old when he won the WBA and IBF Heavyweight Titles from Michael Moorer in 1994.

Over the years, Klitschko has teased a return to the ring. However, it wasn't until a recent interview with Piers Morgan that he detailed the plan. Discussing his intentions to return to the sport of boxing, the 46-year-old stated:

"Honestly, I was thinking I should just take Tyson Fury and tweet - 'Last Dance?' [...] Break the record and that's to become the oldest Heavyweight Champion after George Foreman.”

See Wladimir Klitschko's interview with Piers Morgan below:

