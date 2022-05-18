Wladimir Klitschko planned to call out Tyson Fury for one "last dance"

Wladimir Klitschko has revealed that he planned a return to the ring, but it was forced aside now that Russia has invaded his home country of Ukraine.

'Dr. Steelhammer' was eager to break the record to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history, which is currently held by George Foreman. Foreman became boxing's oldest heavyweight champion in 1994 at the age of 45.

Wladimir Klitschko was a guest on Piers Morgan's new show, 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' and revealed that he was planning to break Foreman's record by calling out Tyson Fury for a "last dance."

The 46-year-old told Morgan:

"Honestly, I was thinking I should just take Tyson Fury and tweet - 'Last Dance?' [...] Break the record and that's to become the oldest heavyweight champion after George Foreman.”

The Ukrainian still holds the record for the longest cumulative heavyweight title reign of all time, with 4,382 days (9 years, 7 months and 7 days) as World Heavyweight Champion. The Ukrainian is second only to the reign of Joe Louis, who was champion for 11 years, 8 months and 8 days.

Wladimir Klitschko also still holds the record for most fighters beaten for the World Heavyweight Championship, at 23.

Watch the full interview here, via 'Piers Morgan Uncensored':

Would Wladimir Klitschko be able to reclaim a world heavyweight title?

It's been five years since 'Dr. Steelhammer' was involved in a heavyweight spectacle against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. The night was historic but the older man was unfortunately defeated by Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF and WBO Titles following his victory over Joshua in September. The other world champion is Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC title, which he won by beating Deontay Wilder.

With everything that's happening in Klitschko's home country, it's very difficult to suggest that he would be able to return to the ring and reclaim a title now.

Watch Klitschko vs. Anthony Joshua here, via Sky Sports Boxing:

