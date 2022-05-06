Eddie Hearn discusses Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury despite Fury's retirement claims

Eddie Hearn believes that Tyson Fury is not going to retire and that an undisputed title bout could motivate him to fight again.

Tyson Fury is arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of the current generation. However, his recent comments about retirement have put fear into fans who want to see him fight for the undisputed title.

Hearn recently spoke to iFL TV about Fury's retirement status and the ongoing negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk:

"Tyson Fury is not retired because he's going to get the call from the WBC to say, 'Can you confirm you're retired?' And he's gonna go, 'No because I'm not retired'... I think it's going to take a big fight to get Tyson Fury motivated and I think that is the winner of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk. That would be the undisputed fight, which Tyson Fury, in my opinion, should look to take."

Eddie Hearn is very much a boxing enthusiast who shares the same passion for the sport of boxing as many of the fans. However, it looks like all the cards will have to fall in place for 'The Gypsy King' to return to boxing.

Fury must regain his motivation and be willing to go back on his promise to his wife, Paris, that he'd retire from the sport after beating Dillian Whyte.

It's very clear that the world wants to see the mega-fight between the two Englishmen. However, after the collapse of the last negotiations, who knows if we will ever see this contest. Eddie Hearn has also expressed the pressure he feels to make the all-British bout, which can only bode well for the fans.

Will we ever see Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?

One of the most talked-about fights over the past decade has been Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury, but it still seems so distant. The heavyweight clash would go down as one of boxing's biggest fights and would provide a spectacle.

A comparable British rivalry was Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan. We were treated to the contest this year after many years of hype and speculation. As entertaining as the bout was, it arguably happened too late for the pair. We didn't get to see them engage inside the ring during their respective primes. The fear amongst the boxing fanbase is that the same thing might happen with Fury and Joshua.

Ultimately, the next step is Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. If 'AJ' surpasses that hurdle, the next step would be to see if he and Fury finally reach an agreement. As far away as it may seem, there's still a chance of the two warriors finally getting into the ring.

