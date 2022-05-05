"What's going on in Ukraine" - Oleksandr Usyk reveals his motivation for rematch against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed what is driving him ahead of his second clash with Anthony Joshua later this year.

The pair are currently set to clash in a rematch of their September 2021 heavyweight title fight. 'The Cat' walked into England to face 'AJ' as a huge underdog. However, the Ukrainian left the country with the Heavyweight Championship after dominating Joshua.

The two are now set to fight later this year, but not after many starts and stops nearly derailed the rematch. The main holdup of the bout was when Usyk was briefly enlisted in the military following Russia's invasion of his home country. While he later left the armed forces to prepare for his fight, the war still weighs on him.

In an interview with BlockAsset, Usyk revealed that the war is still his motivation to fight.

"Of course what's going on in Ukraine will motivate me a lot. In the gym, during training sessions and during the fight. Because for me it's another way to make people happier, those who are at home right now."

Watch Oleksandr Usyk discuss the war in Ukraine below:

Oleksandr Usyk creates charity to support Ukraine

While Oleksandr Usyk is helping his country through being a military member and fighting in the ring, he's helping in other ways.

His time in the armed forces was brief as he was only present for about a month. As he left the country to focus on his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Usyk opined that he would be better suited to helping his nation outside of it, rather than donning a weapon.

With that in mind, and with the blessing of the Klitschko brothers, he left to train and provide messages to the outside world. While discussing his time in the military, he's tried to spread a more positive message.

On his Instagram, Usyk announced that he had created a charity to help his country.

"My team and I made a charitable foundation. A fund that will help people who don't have a home anymore and who need help. We will help with the territorial defense forces, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to wish everyone health, happiness, and joy. Let's pray, and thank God that everything will be fine. Together for the victory!"

See Oleksandr Usyk's post about the charity below:

