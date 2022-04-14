Oleksandr Usyk creates charity to support Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk has announced that he's creating a charity to support Ukraine's ongoing war efforts against Russia.

'The Cat' is currently set to fight Anthony Joshua later this year in a rematch of their September 2021 thriller. Their first encounter ended with Usyk pulling out the victory via unanimous decision in the Brit's backyard.

However, the road to a rematch hasn't been an easy one. The Ukrainian briefly enlisted in the military due to Russia invading his home country. However, he's since left to train for the rematch against 'AJ'.

Despite being out of the country, Usyk is still hoping to do some good for his nation. The heavyweight champion announced on social media that he is founding a charity to help support the ongoing war effort in Ukraine and its citizens.

In the video, he said:

"My team and I made a charitable foundation. A fund that will help people who don't have a home anymore and who need help. We will help with the territorial defense forces, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to wish everyone health, happiness, and joy. Let's pray, and thank God that everything will be fine. Together for the victory!"

Watch Usyk's video about his foundation below:

Oleksandr Usyk discusses his time in the military

During Oleksandr Usyk's brief time in the military, he was at the heart of the battle in Kyiv.

The capital has been under fierce attack since the war began. As a result, the heavyweight champion witnessed a lot of violence and unspeakable tragedy. His wife has revealed that he won't even discuss the war with her much at all, and noted that Usyk underwent huge weight loss during his brief time in the military.

Usyk's comments regarding the war have been scarce at best. That being said, he did discuss how the situation was compared to boxing in an interview with BlockAsset. Naturally, the 35-year-old downplayed the sport in comparison to battle:

"Frankly speaking, all that is going on now in Ukraine is quite horrible. Every day I pray for the soonest possible end of this horror. In comparison with war, boxing is child's play. War is a terrible thing, which I would not wish on my worst enemy."

Watch Oleksandr Usyk's interview with BlockAsset below:

Edited by Phil Dillon