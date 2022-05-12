"Russian troops of aggression do not get tired of killing" - Wladimir Klitschko calls for continued solidarity against Russian invasion in Ukraine

Wladimir Klitschko recently tweeted calling for solidarity across the entire world against the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"They are counting on the fact that the world is getting tired of this war. Stay loud! Show your solidarity."

When the war began on February 24, 2022, Klitschko joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to fight for the continued freedom of his country. His brother, Vitali, a former boxer and now mayor of Kyiv, also stayed in the warzone of the capital to stand strong.

'Dr. Steelhammer' has continued to be outspoken about the need for strong support from the nations of the world. He has also called for aid to be sent to their country in the forms of weapons, medical supplies, and food and clothing for displaced peoples.

Disclosed by The Independent, Wladimir Klitschko and his brother have stated:

"We're not interested in how strong the Russian army is, we're ready to fight and we're ready to die for our home country, and for our families, because it's our home. It's our future and somebody wants to come to our home and steal our future from us."

See the tweet here:

Klitschko @Klitschko

They are counting on the fact that the world is getting tired of this war.

Stay loud! Show your solidarity!



#WeAreAllUkrainians #FreeUkraine #StandWithUkraine #StopTheWar

Will Wladimir Klitschko box again?

The Daily Mail has confirmed Wladimir Klitschko would like to fight again, but only under certain circumstances:

"If I'm in good shape and, above all, the war in Ukraine will soon come to an end, and that our borders exist without any invasion coming from Russia, then in the end, who knows?"

He stated he would like to break George Foreman's record of being the oldest Heavyweight World Champion. At 46, if Klitschko made a return to reclaim the title, he would break George Foreman's record, which he set in place at 45.

'Dr. Steelhammer', has a record of 64-5, with 53 of his wins coming by knockout. The champion has been competing since 1996, and has had notable fights with Jean-Marc Mormeck, Samuel Peter, Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua.

He retired in 2017, but if the war in Ukraine ends, perhaps fight fans will get to see 'Dr. Steelhammer' step back into the ring one more time.

