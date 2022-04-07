"Boxing is child's play" - Oleksandr Usyk discusses competing while Ukraine is at war

Oleksandr Usyk has spoken for the first time since leaving Ukraine for his rematch against Anthony Joshua.

The WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Champion last fought 'AJ' in September 2021. Despite heading into the U.K. as an underdog, Usyk left as the titleholder after dominating the Brit on his home soil. Following the bout, Joshua activated his rematch clause.

The rematch was then briefly put on the shelf after Usyk joined the military following Russia's invasion of his home country. Weeks later, he was granted clearance to leave the armed forces for the Joshua rematch.

Now out of Ukraine, Usyk has given his first interview since leaving his war-torn country. The Ukrainian spoke to BlockAsset and noted that boxing is nothing in comparison to his time serving in the military.

"Frankly speaking, all that is going on now in Ukraine is quite horrible. Every day I pray for the soonest possible end of this horror. In comparison with war, boxing is child's play. War is a terrible thing, which I would not wish on my worst enemy."

Watch Usyk's interview with BlockAsset below:

Oleksandr Usyk speaks on relationship with the Klitschko brothers

In addition to discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Oleksandr Usyk has spoken about his discussions with the Klitschko brothers.

Wladimir and Vitali have become two of the most important faces of the war effort in Ukraine. The elder Klitschko is the current mayor of Kyiv and has become one of the most vocal individuals against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the younger brother enlisted in the reserve armed forces prior to the invasion. Since the war began, Wladimir has posted videos to social media and given updates, while also calling for assistance for his home country.

When it was announced that Usyk was leaving Ukraine for his rematch with Joshua, the brothers allegedly met with him to discuss giving messages ahead of the bout. The heavyweight champion confirmed in his interview with BlockAsset that he spoke with the former champions.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Vitali Klitschko on Oleksandr Usyk leaving Ukraine to fight Anthony Joshua: "A very important message could be carried through an event like this. I actually have plans to speak to Usyk to give him advice, to have some special messages he can put out there." [ @TelegraphSport Vitali Klitschko on Oleksandr Usyk leaving Ukraine to fight Anthony Joshua: "A very important message could be carried through an event like this. I actually have plans to speak to Usyk to give him advice, to have some special messages he can put out there." [@TelegraphSport]

'The Cat' also revealed that the Klitschko brothers have given him their full support. He said:

"I had a talk with them and they both, Vitali and Wladimir, supported my decision to start training for my next fight. It was not easy for me. Now, I've already started preparation for the rematch with Anthony Joshua."

